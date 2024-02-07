BSE Sensex dropped by 153.31 pts or 0.21 per cent to trade at 72,032.78 as of 12.09 pm on Wednesday; and Nifty 50 traded at 21,896.65, down by 32.75 pts or 0.15 per cent.

Nifty IT fell by 1.06 per cent to trade at 37,840.70. Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank was higher by 2.07 per cent at 6,691.75; and Nifty Realty higher by 1.75 per cent at 881.40.

The stocks that were top gainers on the NSE include SBI (2.92%); HDFC Life (2.17%); Britannia (2.15%); Grasim industries (1.65%); and JSW Steel (1.61%). Meanwhile, Power Grid (-1.86%); Infosys (-1.82%); ICICI Bank (-1.15%); ONGC (-1.07%); and TCS (-1.05%) were top losers.

Of the 3,892 stocks traded on the BSE as of 12.19 pm, 2,119 stocks advanced, 1,648 declined, and 125 stocks were unchanged. The number of stocks that had hit a 52-week high was 473, while 20 stocks hit a 52-week low.

Major stocks that had hit a 52-week high on NSE were TRF, Patel Integrated Logistics, Sakthi Sugars, Indian Overseas Bank, Yes Bank, Adani Green Energy, and UCO Bank.

