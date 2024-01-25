NSE Nifty was down by 0.87 per cent or 186.95 points to 21,226.35 points, while the BSE Sensex was at 70,366.70, down by 0.97 per cent or 682.21 points. A total of 3,854 stocks were actively traded, with 2,023 advancing, while 1,707 declined, and 124 stocks remained unchanged. Additionally, 324 stocks hit a 52-week high, and 14 stocks hit a 52-week low at 1:30 pm on Thursday.

Shrey Jain, Founder and CEO SAS Online - India’s Deep Discount Broker, said, “The Indian stock market started the day with a gap-down opening, showing a decrease of approximately half a per cent.”

As we approach today’s monthly expiry, it’s expected that the Nifty may encounter resistance at higher levels, particularly with the 21,600 Call strike holding significant open interest. On the downside, support is expected from Put writers at the 21,300 and 21,400 levels.

In the previous session, Bank Nifty staged a recovery from lower levels, although the session was marked by volatility attributed to selling pressure observed in specific private banks. Looking ahead, 45,500 is poised to act as an immediate obstacle, while buying interest is expected to materialise around the 44,700 levels on the downside.”

Major gainers on the NSE at 1.30 pm include Bajaj Auto (3.81 per cent), NTPC (1.78 per cent), Coal India (1.54 per cent), BPCL (1.02 per cent), and IndusInd (0.65 per cent). Major losers include Tech Mahindra (-5.64 per cent), Adani Enterprises (-2.74 per cent), Cipla (-2.66 per cent), SBI Life (-2.50 per cent), and Axis Bank (-2.29 per cent).

Major stocks that hit 52-week high on the NSE include Malu Paper Mills (19.98 per cent), Oswal Agro Mills (19.97 per cent), Balkrishna Paper Mills (19.95 per cent), Urja Global (19.95 per cent), and Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals (19.94 per cent).

BSE Smallcap was up by 0.29 per cent, whereas Midcap was down by 0.23 per cent.