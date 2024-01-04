Fintech unicorn MobiKwik is aiming to raise up to ₹880 crore via a fresh issue of shares in its upcoming initial public offering (IPO). The company’s board recently passed a resolution to raise ₹880 crore via fresh issue of shares. The fresh issue will also include a pre-IPO placement, according to the company filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC). MobiKwik will likely file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI following the approval.

The IPO offer will also include an pre-IPO placement aggregating up to ₹176 crore to certain investors prior to it filing the red herring prospectus (RHP) with SEBI.

This the second attempt by MobiKwik’s towards an initial public offering (IPO); it first filed draft red herring prospectus in July 2021 and had received the approval of SEBI for the IPO.

Last year, MobiKwik said it posted its second consecutive quarterly profit for the quarter ending September 30. For the September quarter, Mobikwik recorded a revenue of ₹208 crore, up 17 per cent from the previous three months, while total profit stood at ₹5 crore.

On a half-yearly basis, total revenue of the start-up stood at ₹385 crore, while total profit was ₹8 crore for the fiscal year 2024.

Mobikwik claims to have 140 million users, with a quarter of them (roughly 35 million) being active.