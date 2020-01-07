Monetary authority allows banks to offer foreign-currency transactions outside of local market hours

An officer and gentleman
Deepak Brara, who spent over three decades with Air India, meant many things to many people.
India’s monetary authority allowed banks to offer foreign-currency transactions outside of local market hours, a move aimed at boosting trading volumes at home.
Interbank deals, as well as those with customers in and outside India, can be undertaken by banks or their overseas branches and units at all times, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement late Monday. It stopped short of saying whether the timing of the onshore over-the-counter market has been extended from the current 9 am to 5 pm.
The move is in line with recent recommendations to reverse the trend of the partially convertible rupee being traded more abroad than in India. London has overtaken Mumbai to become the top center for trading the rupee, adding to a sense of urgency among local authorities to deepen the onshore market.
Average daily volumes for rupee in the UK soared to $46.8 billion in April, a more than fivefold jump from $8.8 billion in 2016, according to a survey from the Bank for International Settlements published in September. That exceeded the $34.5 billion recorded in India.
Analysts say more trading abroad could amplify volatility in the domestic market and reduce the effectiveness of policy actions.
India’s decision comes as the London Stock Exchange Group Plc has started asking market participants if they want the bourses to function fewer hours, signalling it is open to an argument driven by changing trading patterns and calls for a better work-life balance.
Deepak Brara, who spent over three decades with Air India, meant many things to many people.
It all depends on how some key developments of 2019 pan out in the new year. Ashwini Phadnis reports
An RBI pilot survey of Indian start-ups has confirmed what everybody knew – that women entrepreneurs are a ...
Unicorn India has a good track record investing in consumer, mobile/internet, enterprise and SaaS, cloud, IT ...
There are strings attached; do pay attention to what’s covered by wedding insurance policies, and what isn’t
The rupee (INR), on Monday, opened lower against the dollar (USD) and faced downward pressure initially. But ...
Why you should add gold to your portfolioRajalakshmi NirmalGold proves analysts wrong every year by surprise ...
Traders with a short-term perspective can take a bearish call in Zee Entertainment Enterprises, as price has ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...