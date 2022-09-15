Motilal Oswal picks up stake in StockPe

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited on Thursday announced acquiring a strategic stake in StockPe by investing ₹2 crore in its seed funding round.

StockPe app, which provides a stock market learning experience to the new age investors and traders, has already have over 35K users.

Speaking on the acquisition Ajay Menon, Whole-Time Director, MOFSL said, “ With an objective of bringing education enabled financial inclusivity in the country, MOFSL has made a strategic investment for acquiring a considerable stake in StockPe. The customers who have gained knowledge from StockPe will be able to access investment ecosystem of research insights and trading platforms provided by MOFSL.”