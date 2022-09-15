Motilal Oswal picks up stake in StockPe

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited on Thursday announced acquiring a strategic stake in StockPe by investing ₹2 crore in its seed funding round.
StockPe app, which provides a stock market learning experience to the new age investors and traders, has already have over 35K users.
Speaking on the acquisition Ajay Menon, Whole-Time Director, MOFSL said, “ With an objective of bringing education enabled financial inclusivity in the country, MOFSL has made a strategic investment for acquiring a considerable stake in StockPe. The customers who have gained knowledge from StockPe will be able to access investment ecosystem of research insights and trading platforms provided by MOFSL.”
Published on
September 15, 2022
