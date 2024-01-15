NBCC (India) informed the stock exchange that its wholly-owned subsidiary HSCC (India) has received a work order worth ₹76.62 crore from Central Council for Research Yoga & Naturopathy.

As per the regulatory filing, the work of project management consultancy, including statutory approvals and supervisory consultancy for setting up Central Research Instuitute of Yoga & Naturopathy (CRIYAN) of CCRYN with 100 bedded hospital at Dibrugarh (Assam) has been entrusted to HSCC (India) Ltd.

The stock closed at ₹91.70 on the NSE, up by 0.33 per cent.