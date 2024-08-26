Indian stock markets displayed strong momentum in afternoon trading on Monday, August 26, 2024, with both benchmark indices posting significant gains.
As of 1:15 PM, the Nifty 50 index was up 208.65 points or 0.84% at 25,031.80, while the BSE Sensex climbed 704.02 points or 0.87% to 81,790.23.
The market breadth remained positive, with 2,263 stocks advancing and 1,705 declining on the BSE. A total of 4,124 stocks were traded, with 156 remaining unchanged.
Notably, 376 stocks hit their 52-week highs, while only 21 touched their 52-week lows.
JM Financial emerged as the top gainer on the BSE, surging 12.21% to ₹102.95. Other significant gainers included Caplin Point Laboratories (up 9.45% to ₹1,910.05), Gujarat State Petronet Limited (up 9.28% to ₹369.85), Craftsman Automation (up 9.02% to ₹6,433.00), and BLS International Services (up 8.94% to ₹432.65).
On the flip side, Zydus Lifesciences led the losers, dropping 5.42% to ₹1,114.80. Reliance Power declined 4.99% to ₹32.73, followed by PG Electroplast (down 4.17% to ₹534.60), Religare Enterprises (down 3.77% to ₹261.50), and Orient Cement (down 3.74% to ₹318.75).
Several stocks hit their 52-week highs on the National Stock Exchange, including Honasa Consumer (up 12.25%), Caplin Point Laboratories (up 9.54%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (up 7.52%), Edelweiss Financial Services (up 6.60%), and Shilpa Medicare (up 6.04%).
The market showed signs of broad-based participation, with 424 stocks hitting the upper circuit and 250 touching the lower circuit on the BSE. The positive sentiment was reflected in both large-cap and mid-cap segments, contributing to the overall market rally.
As the trading session progresses, investors and analysts will be closely monitoring the market dynamics for potential shifts in momentum and sector-specific movements ahead of the closing bell.
- Also read: Stock Market Live Updates 26 August, 2024: Sensex, Nifty move up further; Nifty tops 25,000-mark
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.