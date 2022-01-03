Nippon India MF launches India’s first Auto ETF

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited (NAM India) has launched Nippon India Nifty Auto ETF, India’s first auto sector ETF.
The Auto ETF is an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking the Nifty Auto Index.
The NFO opens on January 5 and closes on January 14.
Nippon India Nifty BeES ETF volume hits 20-yr high
Nippon India Nifty Auto ETF will predominantly invest in stocks comprising the Nifty Auto Index in the same proportion as the index. It will provide exposure to Top 15 (as per Nifty Auto Index methodology) companies representing auto-related sectors, like 4-wheelers, 2 & 3 wheelers, auto ancillaries and tyres, according to the fund house.
The ETF is fully designed to reflect the behaviour and performance of the automobiles sector. It will be benchmarked against Nifty Auto TRI.
The minimum investment amount required during New Fund Offer (NFO) is ₹1,000 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter.
“Nippon India Nifty Auto ETF is yet another addition to our ETF offerings, helping investors to participate in India’s auto sector growth story through investing in a basket of 15 stocks representing the Nifty Auto Index. Nippon India Nifty Auto ETF, which is the first auto sector ETF to be launched in India, will provide a simple and low-cost (in terms of total expense ratio) portfolio building block to participate in the auto sector”, Hemen Bhatia, Head ETF, Nippon India Mutual Fund, said.
Nippon India ETF Gold BeES: Good vehicle to hike gold exposure
“With most headwinds, like supply constraints of semiconductor along with increasing commodity prices behind us and with the street view moving from fear of electrification to seeing Electric Vehicle (EV) as an opportunity, investors will get exposure to EV theme as well, as part of the overall auto sector exposure”.
Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF) is one of the largest ETF players in India with an AUM of more than ₹ 50,000 crore as on November 30, 2021.
It has one of the most comprehensive ETF bouquets comprising 23 ETFs in the industry across equities, debt and commodity. With over 65 lakh folios in ETFs as on November 30, 2021, NIMF has a market share of 60 per cent.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...