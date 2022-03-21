NSE, BSE to introduce common industry classification structure

NSE Indices, a group company of National Stock Exchange and the BSE have introduced a common ‘India Industry Classification’ structure for listed and traded stocks on the bourses.
Introduction of industry classification structure is expected to bring-in harmonised approach while categorising companies into different sectors and will be uniformly reckoned by all the capital market intermediaries, the exchanges said in a joint release.
The four-level industry classification structure comprises 12 Macro Economic Sectors, 22 Sectors, 58 Industries and 200 Basic Industries. The classification will come into effect from March 31.
A detailed guideline governing the industry classification structure and categorisation of companies traded is available on the exchange website.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.