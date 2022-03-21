NSE, BSE to introduce common industry classification structure

NSE Indices, a group company of National Stock Exchange and the BSE have introduced a common ‘India Industry Classification’ structure for listed and traded stocks on the bourses.

Introduction of industry classification structure is expected to bring-in harmonised approach while categorising companies into different sectors and will be uniformly reckoned by all the capital market intermediaries, the exchanges said in a joint release.

The four-level industry classification structure comprises 12 Macro Economic Sectors, 22 Sectors, 58 Industries and 200 Basic Industries. The classification will come into effect from March 31.

A detailed guideline governing the industry classification structure and categorisation of companies traded is available on the exchange website.