NSE CFO Yatrik Vin in race for top job

The race for the National Stock Exchange (NSE) MD and CEO is likely to narrow down to a maximum of two to four candidates with Yatrik Vin, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the exchange, emerging as the front-runner among the internal candidates whose name may be considered for the top job

Ashish Kumar Chauan, the BSE MD and CEO, is another strong candidate who is likely to apply for the post. Due to his 10- year stint with the BSE, 53-year-old Chauhan is well versed with exchange technology and regulations. Vin (aged 55), who has been with the NSE for nearly 23 years, has kept away from the controversies that the bourse has witnessed in the past few years and even managed the corporate affairs department well. Both Vin and Chauhan are likely to be shortlisted by the selection committee due to their high credentials, sources said. SEBI would have a final say on the candidate to be appointed. The government too is keeping a close watch on the developments in the NSE since the bourse has been hit by many controversies. .

Vin did not reply to phone messages and query.

Apart from Vin, another senior NSE official, who has worked with the exchange for more than two decades, plans to apply for the job, sources said. BusinessLine is withholding the name of this official because he could not be reached for comments. But the dilemma for this official is that he turns 60 in June. The NSE advertisement had mentioned that candidates below the age of 60 years could apply,though the CEO can hold the post till the age of 65.

NSE’s incumbent MD and CEO Vikram Limaye has decided not to throw the hat in the ring for a second term. Limaye, who joined NSE as a replacement for Chitra Ramkrishna, says he informed the board that he will not participate in the selection process and would not apply. Limaye will step down after completing his five-year term on July 16. Former MD and CEO of other exchanges are likely to apply, the sources said.