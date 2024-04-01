The National Stock Exchange has issued a circular announcing revisions in the market lot sizes of derivative contracts for 54 individual stocks among the 182 stocks with such contracts.

NSE said in a circular that the derivative lot size for 42 stocks will be decreased effective April 26 for May 2024 and later expiries.

The lot size has been halved for Abbott India, Adani Ports, Alkem Lab, Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, BEL, Bharti Airtel, BHEL, Bosch, BPCL, Canara Bank, DLF, Exide Industries, HCL Technologies, HDFC Asset, Hero MotoCorp, Hindustan Copper, HAL, Vodafone Idea, Indian Hotels, IOC, Jindal Steel, JK Cement, LIC Housing Finance, L&T, Lupin, Manappuram Finance, MCX, Mahanagar Gas, NALCO, Nestle, NTPC, Oracle Fin Serv, ONGC, SAIL, SBI Life, SBI, Sun Pharma, Tata Consumer, Torrent Pharma and Trent.

The lot size of six stocks—Zee Entertainment, Polycab India, Navin Flourine, Dalmia Bharat, Bandhan Bank, and Atul—has been increased. However, the circular further said the adjustment will be effective from April 26 for expiries in July 2024 and beyond.

The NSE circular said that the May and June contracts will maintain the current market lots.

For Bajaj Auto, Godrej Properties, Grasim Industries, PFC, Tata Motors and Tata Power, the lot size has been revised downwards, but the new lot size is not a multiple of the old lot size. The adjustment will be effective from April 26 for expiries in July 2024 and beyond, with only the July 2024.

However, there will not be any change in the lot size of 128 securities.