NSE posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,137 crore for the quarter ended September, up 57 per cent year-on-year. Total income grew 25 per cent to ₹5,023 crore.

Apart from trading, revenue from operations was supported by other revenue lines including clearing services, data centre and connectivity charges, listing services, index services and data services.

Standalone net profit for Q2 grew 64 per cent to ₹2,954 crore. NSE reported a total income of ₹5,297 crore, up 35 per cent from a year ago. Operating revenue rose 19 per cent y-o-y to ₹4,042 crore.

Cash markets recorded average daily traded volumes (ADTVs) of ₹ 1.29 lakh crore in Q2, up 66 per cent over the previous year. ADTV for equity futures grew 64 per cent to ₹2.01 lakh crore and that for equity options (premium value) grew 8 per cent to at ₹65,648 crore.

