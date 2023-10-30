Om Infra Ltd’s shares were up by two per cent after the company reported a 125 per cent increase in profit for the quarter ended 30 September 2023, at ₹23.68 crore compared to a loss of ₹92.26 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

Also read: SBI Card Sees Q3 Sparkle on Festive Season Spending Boost

The company’s revenues were up by 184 per cent to ₹279.79 crore compared to ₹98.34 crore last year. Sequentially, the company’s profits were higher by 65 per cent compared to ₹14.29 crore in the previous quarter.

“Major contributors in the top line were Jal Jeevan Mission Projects, Isarda Dam and Shahpur Kandi Punjab Projects. We are poised for consistent growth here onwards with more order book likely to be added in Hydro and other Water related projects,” said SK Jain, Chief Financial Officer of Om Infra Limited.

The shares were up by two per cent to ₹95.39 at 1.15 pm on the BSE.