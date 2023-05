Shares of Orchid Pharma on Friday hit a 52-week high of ₹435.45 apiece on NSE after the company reported a turnaround in its financial performance.

The Chennai-based company recorded a net profit of ₹55.24 crore for 2022-23 against a net loss of ₹56.89 crore for 2021-22. The company’s share on the NSE hit the 5 per cent upper circuit for a second day in row.

