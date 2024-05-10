Organic Recycling Systems Limited’s shares were up after the company announced the launch of GAC-01, an activated carbon product designed for water treatment applications. It is marketed under the Alpha Carbon brand, GAC-01 and utilises biomass-based activated carbon granules derived from discarded biomass sources like coconut shells.

According to the company, its proprietary technology, Sanjeevak Carbonisation Systems (SCS), is employed in the production process of GAC-01 to ensure performance in adsorbing contaminants from water. The product aims to provide a cost-effective solution for producing potable water and purifying wastewater.

The company further informed that GAC-01 comes in multiple types and grades to cater to different adsorptive properties, targeting contaminants of various sizes. This enhances water purification results, making it suitable for applications. According to the company, the launch of GAC-01 positions them to tap into both domestic and international markets within the activated carbon industry.

The shares were up by 0.50 per cent to ₹231.10 at 10.50 am on the BSE.

