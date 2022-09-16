Patanjali Group to float four IPOs in next five years

Baba Ramdev-led consumer products maker Patanjali Group aims to list four of its companies --- Patanjali Ayurved, Patanjali Medicine, Patanjali Wellness and Patanjali Lifestyle--- on the bourses over the next five years. The Group aims to increase its overall turnover to about ₹1 lakh crore from ₹40,000 crore in 5-7 years.

Responding to BusinessLine’s query on IPO plans, Baba Ramdav said, “ Patanjali Ayurved is well-established and most ideal from the perspective of an IPO in terms of profitability, product portfolio, customer base, reach and future projections. These factors make it most favourable for an IPO and it could be the first one to get listed.”

Meanwhile, Patanjali Medicine comprises its ayurvedic medicines portfolio under brands such as Divya Pharmacy, among others.

“We have around 50 centres under Patanjali Wellness with plans to increase the count to about 100 centres. The residential centres offer integrated therapies inculcating Yoga, Ayurveda and Naturopathy. These will be further expanded on a franchise model, “ the yoga guru said.

Patanjali Lifestyle includes the group’s other businesses such as Patanjali Paridhan, Patanjali Parivahan and cattle feed. Currently, Patanjali Foods is its listed entity.

Inorganic growth strategies

The group said it could also look at inorganic growth strategies in the future. “ If there are opportunities to acquire other companies which fit into our business plans, we will look at them,” he added.

Speaking at the conference, Ramdev said Patanjali Foods (formerly known as Ruchi Soya) has started oil palm plantation across 38,000 hectares in nine districts and has ambitious plans to ramp it up to over 15 lakh acres of land in the long term in 55 districts across 11 States. He said the group aims to offer direct employment to 5 lakh people in the next five years.

Patanjali Group had acquired Ruchi Soya for ₹4,300 crore through insolvency proceedings. The Group launched the Follow-on Public Offering (FPO) of Ruchi Soya and also renamed it as Patanjali Foods. The company has a presence in edible oils and packaged food products. It has also forayed in the nutraceutical segment and will be using a multi-level- marketing model to ramp up distribution of these products, it stated on Friday.

Meanwhile, Baba Ramdev also said that the group has started legal and criminal proceedings against various people allegedly involved in levelling “false allegations and baseless controversies” against some of the company’s products.