The Phoenix Mills Limited’s shares were up by 1.62 per cent after the company announced the opening of its latest venture, the “Phoenix Mall of the Millennium,” located in Wakad, Pune. This expansive retail destination, spanning 16 acres, boasts a 12 lakh sq. ft. of gross leasable area, setting the stage to redefine Pune’s shopping, dining, and entertainment landscape.

This landmark project is the result of a joint venture between PML and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (“CPP Investments”). PML continues to strengthen its presence as India’s premier destination retail mall owner and operator, with an operational retail portfolio encompassing over 1.1 crore sq. ft. of leasable area across 12 retail consumption hubs in 8 gateway cities of India.

Atul Ruia, Chairman of The Phoenix Mills Limited, said, “The three resplendent atriums – Plaza Flourish, Rains of Nourish Atria, and Opulent Atrium – stand as tributes to the harmonious fusion of art and architecture. We have created a unique, one-of-it’s-kind, indoor Fan Park to host grand events and to celebrate the synergy of live sports and music. The architecture of our mall is eloquently punctuated by an enchanting musical fountain and colossal”

The shares were up by 1.62 per cent to ₹1841 at 2.31 pm on the BSE.

