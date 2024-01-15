Pidilite Industries Ltd has announced a partnership with Italy-based Syn-Bios, known for R&D and global marketing in the leather tanning industry.

Vikas Kulkarni, Chief Business Officer of Industrial Products at Pidilite, said, “Pidilite has been offering eco-friendly leather chemicals for 30 years now. The Syn-Bios partnership enhances our product range, allowing us to provide extensive leather chemical products in India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Nepal, and Sri Lanka through our established channels.”

Through this collaboration, the company will handle sales and distribution of Syn-Bios products in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Vietnam. They will also engage in technical collaboration to offer comprehensive solutions for the leather industry.

Enrico Gastaldello, Executive Vice-President (EVP) and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Syn-Bios, adds, “The collaboration with Pidilite Industries expands our impact in the South Asian leather market. Pidilite’s presence aligns with Syn-Bios’ innovative products. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in the leather industry.”

Pidilite Industries stock rose by 1.01 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹2,762.65 as of 2:23 pm on Monday.