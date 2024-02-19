PNB MetLife India Insurance Company on Monday launched PMLI Small Cap Fund, a new fund within the Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) segment. The fund will offer policy holders an opportunity to create wealth over the policy life by investing in a diversified equity portfolio with focus on small-cap companies. The new fund should be available at a unit price of ₹10 during the NFO period between February 19 and February 29.

Customers can participate in the new fund through the various ULIPs — PNB MetLife Smart Platinum Plan, PNB MetLife Goal Ensuring Multiplier plan and PNB MetLife Mera Wealth Plan.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Investment Officer, PNB MetLife, said, “The small-cap fund presents exciting potential for investors to benefit from economic reforms and macro-economic tailwinds by capitalising on stock selection backed by thorough fundamental research. The small-cap fund aims to invest in a basket of mainly small-sized companies that exhibit the potential to be future large-caps and are well-placed to benefit from India’s strong economic growth. The fund advocates a long-term investment horizon to ride over the short-term fluctuations and capture long-term growth potential.”