PNC Infratech has executed an agreement between MP Road Development Corporation Ltd. (MPRDC) and the company’s special purpose vehicle, Western Bhopal Bypass Pvt. Ltd., to implement a Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) project.

The ₹1,174 crore contract pertains to constructing the Western Bhopal Bypass as a four-lane in Madhya Pradesh.

In addition, PNC Infratech has obtained the completion certificate for constructing the NH-56 four-lane bypass in Uttar Pradesh. The contract completed on February 29, 2024, was valued at ₹1,062 crore.

PNC Infratech stock closed at ₹438.90 on the NSE, down by 1.60 per cent on Thursday.