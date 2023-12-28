PTC India Ltd’s shares were up 1.91 per cent after the company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Nasmyth (UK) to collaborate on providing solutions to defence and aerospace customers, both in India and on a global scale. The partnership aims to develop expertise in casting, machining, assembly, and thermal precision engineering.

The primary focus of this collaboration is to align with the ‘Make in India’ Atma Nirbhar Bharat program, contributing to the expansion of PTC Industries’ capabilities to meet the requirements of Indian customers and execute projects.

Nasmyth Asia’s recently established manufacturing facility in Bangalore offers turnkey manufacturing and engineering solutions. Their services encompass bespoke machining, assembly, and system integration.

Sachin Agarwal, Managing Director of PTC Industries Limited, said, “We are delighted to expand our collaboration with Nasmyth as we work together across numerous defence and aerospace projects in India and globally, especially for aero-engine and gas turbine engine applications.”

The shares were up 1.91 per cent to ₹194.45 at 11.40 am on the BSE.