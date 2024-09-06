Quant Mutual Fund, which is under market regulator SEBI’s lens in a front-running case, has crossed asset under management of ₹1 lakh crore.
The fund house has over 81 million unique investors, said the fund house in a note to investors.
The milestone reflects consistent performance and the fund house capability to generate superior risk-adjusted returns year-after-year, it said.
In July, SEBI conducted search and seizure operations on the back of a front-running case allegations. However, the fund house has denied any wrong-doing, though SEBI action led to huge redemption of investment.
