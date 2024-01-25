Over six dozen companies including ACC, Tata Technologies, Vedanta, JSW Steel, Punjab National Bank, SBI Life, SBI Cards, IEX, Equitas SFB, AU Small Finance Bank and Adani Power will declare their quarterly results for the period ended December 2023 on Thursday.

Others that will declare results are 20Microns, Adline Chem Lab, Aeroflex Industries, Archidply Industries, Aryan Share, Asahi India, Automotive Stampings, Associated Alcohols, Associated Alcohols Breweries, Astec Lifesciences, BN Holdings, Bobshell Electronics, Chembond Chemicals, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance, Clio Infotech, Continental Controls, Cyient, DB Corp, Elecon Engineering, Eyantra Ventures, Forbes & Co, Garnet International, Gautam Gems, GK Constructions, IB Infotech, IFB Industries, Indprastha Gas, Intellect Design Arena, International Combustion, ION Exchange, Jayaswal Neco, Kabra Extrusions, KFintech, KJMC Corporate, Kriti Industries, Kriti Nutrients, LT Foods, Lucent Industries, Maharashtra Scooter, Mehta Integrated, Mehta Securities, Mipco Seamless, Novaratis Industries, Omkar Overseas, Poojawestern Metaliks, Premier Polyfilm, Prime Industries, Privi Speciality, Prudent Corporate Advisory, Regis Industries, Rane (Madras), RS Software, Rushil Decor, SBFC Finance, Suncare Traders, Shakti Pumps, Shri Dinesh Mills, Shriram Finance, Stanpack, Sterlite Tech, Surana Telecom, Swaraj Engines, Syngene, Transchem, TVS Holdings LTd, Univa Foods, Vedant Fashions (Manyavar), Velox Ind, Vivanta, VSF Projects, Walchand People First, Webel Solar and Welspun Speciality,

Besides boards of Comrade (Preferential Issue, General purposes), Hubtown (General), Himatseide (General), S&S Power (Preferential issue), Salasar (General), Shree Ganesh Remedies (rights), Sobme (General), Veefin Solutions (rights, preferential issue) and United Van Der Horst (Stock Split) will all meet today.

