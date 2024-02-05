RailTel Corporation of India has received a work contract from Western Railways, amounting to ₹124.90 crore.

The project pertains to the implementation of unified communication infrastructure, comprising IPMPLS LAN Infra, VOIP exchange, IP-based control communication and replacement of UTN over Western Railway. The contract is scheduled to be executed within August 3, 2025, as per the company’s stock exchange filing.

Western Railway is part of Indian Railways, and the Ministry of Railways is a promoter of RailTel with 72.84 per cent shareholding in the company.

RailTel had earlier bagged contract from Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti for supply and implementation of integrated infrastructure and IT solutions under PM SHRI Scheme in JNVs Schools amounting to ₹162.73 crore.

RailTel stock traded at ₹426.65 on the BSE, higher by 1.81 per cent as of 9.31 a.m on February 5.