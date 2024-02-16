RattanIndia Enterprises’ Ltd.’s shares were up by 3.14 per cent after its subsidiary, Neosky India Limited launched a drone training program for school children in Bangalore, Karnataka, in collaboration with Narayana Health. Neosky is a drone player involved in training, research, development, manufacturing, and services, holding a DGCA license for drone RPTO (Remote Pilot Training Organisation) with a training center in Bangalore.

The company reported, the center features flight simulators and offers hands-on drone flying classes with certified instructors. Neosky is known for training drone entrepreneurs, college students, and, more recently, women from Self Help Groups (SHGs) under the “Namo Drone Didi” initiative.

The company offers DGCA-certified courses as well as courses tailored to drone usage in various industries. Neosky’s subsidiary also manufactures a range of drones, including L-Series cargo drones for the healthcare segment. Additionally, it is the first company in India to test drones for BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) with its Med-Copter series.

The company reported, this initiative marks Neosky’s entry into school children training, aiming to introduce drones and provide training at an early stage. The program will include a blend of theory, practical training, and fun activities, introducing the usage of drones in healthcare.

Anjali Rattan, Business Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited said, “At RattanIndia and NeoSky, our vision is to leverage technology to transform the lives of Indians. Introducing drones’ technology early on, to school students, can potentially ignite a spark in the minds of the children, and inspire them to explore the world of drones & technology as they grow up”.

The shares were up by 3.14 per cent to Rs 86.99 at 10.56 am on the BSE.