Religare firms’ sale on March 20, now

Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) on Wednesday said the ‘long stop date’ for the proposed sale of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) and Religare Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (RHDFCL) to TCG Advisory Services Pvt Ltd or any of its affiliates (Acquirer) has been further extended the from March 3 to March 20 or such other date as may be mutually agreed. In a stock exchange notice, REL said under the share purchase agreement dated October 1, 2019, entered into by it with the above entities, the ‘long stop date’ for the transaction was mutually consented and agreed to be extended from December 31, 2019 to March 03, 2020. Long stop date is the date by which the transaction has to be completed. Our Bureau