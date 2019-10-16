RIL will hit $200-b m-cap in 2 years, says BofA-ML

Number of unruly airline passengers worldwide in 2018
Reliance Industries would be the first Indian company to reach $200-billion market cap in 24 months, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Wednesday. Currently, RIL commands a market cap of $122 billion.
The foreign fund and advisory firm has reiterated its buy rating on RIL with a price target of ₹1,615. Bull-bear analysis shows risk-reward skewed with 36 per cent CAGR upside from the current market price in bull-case scenario and a 17-per cent downside in bear-case in 24 months, the research firm said.
In a report, BofA-ML said, its analysis indicates that incrementally three transformational drivers — new commerce venture, fixed broadband business and digital initiatives — could add $55-billion enterprise value for the company.
RIL’s new commerce initiative is looking to empower kiranas in unorganised retail market, it said and added the comany’s entry in SME enterprise space where its tie-up with Microsoft and attractive pricing ($22/month) could entice uptake. Besides, Jio’s fibre broadband business where it could leverage Den/Hathway’s networks to drive India’s current low-fibre broadband penetration of 6 per cent, it further said.
Also, digital initiatives like advertising, lending along with SME/broadband could add $22-billion incremental value, BofA research said.
“We think the market is giving little credit to these initiatives given limited visibility. We expect near-term momentum to be strong, led by IMO 2020 implementation and continued share gains in telco and retail business. Additional $17 billion could be added in bull-case scenario led by better-than-expected cellular tariff hikes/better GRM due to IMO.”
Gas-turbine engine: An engine incorporating as its chief element a turbine rotated by expanding gases. In its ...
Why don’t aircraft take a direct route to their destinations instead of criss-crossing the skies? The reasons ...
"Stocks in these segments are good hunting ground for investors with long term view"
They are passive funds traded on the exchange and invest in bonds
SBI’s application for initiation of insolvency proceedings in limbo
The rupee, which had been holding between 70.75 and 71.4 against the dollar since the beginning of October, ...
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...