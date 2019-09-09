Markets

RNAM offer-for-sale opens on September 11

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 09, 2019 Published on September 09, 2019

Reliance Capital proposes to sell up to 1.93 crore shares (through the offer-for-sale mechanism) of Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management on September 11 (for non-retail investors only) and on September 12 (for retail investors and non-retail investors who choose to carry forward their unallotted bids). The OFS has also an option to additionally sell up to 1.93 crore shares, in case of oversubscription. The floor price for the offer has been fixed at ₹262 a share. Recently, Nippon Life Insurance Company made a mandatory open offer to acquire up to 15.57 crore shares, representing 25.33 per cent of the expanded voting share capital of RNAM at ₹230 a share.

Published on September 09, 2019
Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
DSP MF recovers ₹150 cr from DHFL