Route Mobile Limited’s shares were up by 0.80 per cent after the company reported deepening its collaboration with Robi Axiata Limited in Bangladesh. Through its subsidiary Route Mobile (Bangladesh) Limited, Route Mobile is set to become the Technical Enabler and Sales Partner for Rich Communication Service (RCS) Business Messaging for Robi.

Under this partnership, Route Mobile will provide comprehensive managed services for RCS Business Messaging, including onboarding clients in Bangladesh, offering 24x7 client support, and handling technical and operational activities.

These activities will encompass maintaining API documentation, managing billing, invoicing, and reconciliations. In its role as a sales partner, Route Mobile will boost RCS Business Messaging sales in Bangladesh, benefiting Robi’s 11 million RCS-enabled Android customer base.

RCS Business Messaging, a multimedia-enabled service by Google, enables brands to engage with customers securely and build trust through rich content like images, carousels, suggested replies, and chatbot capabilities.

These messages can be delivered to all RCS-enabled Android phone users in their default Messages app. Route Mobile is a certified partner of Google for RCS messages.

The shares were up by 0.80 per cent to ₹1568.65 at 10.39 am on the BSE.