Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. secured a Notification of Award (NOA) for contracts totalling ₹10,337.8 million from the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO).

Under these contracts, Salasar will provide turnkey services in Coimbatore District of Tamil Nadu, excluding the supply of DTs, Poles, and its Base Plate. Additionally, the company will undertake the development of distribution infrastructure across various districts of Tamil Nadu, including Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Karur, Krishnagiri, Pallikonda, Vellore, Katpadi, and Gingee divisions.

Salasar’s management team stated, “We are thrilled to announce the significant Notification of Award for multiple projects from TANGEDCO. This achievement reinforces our position as a prominent player in the engineering and infrastructure solutions sector.”

The company reported, the contracts align with the Revamped Reforms-based and Results-linked Distribution Sector Scheme, and is their commitment to provide services and improve infrastructure across Tamil Nadu.

Salasar Techno Engineering’s shares trade flat on BSE.