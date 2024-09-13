Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd has listed on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

SCHIL’s demerger from Sanofi India Ltd, executed under the Scheme of Arrangement, was sanctioned by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal and became effective on June 1, 2024. In alignment with Sanofi’s global strategy, SCHIL now operates independently, with a dedicated focus on the consumer healthcare sector, the company said.

Its portfolio includes brands such as Allegra, DePURA, Avil, and Combiflam and covers allergy, digestive wellness, pain care, multivitamins, and herbal/traditional dietary supplement segments.

Himanshu Bakshi, Managing Director with Sanofi Consumer Healthcare said, SCHIL expects to strengthen its position and drive sustainable growth in the healthcare segment. “By evaluating our business needs, capitalising on emerging consumer trends in the healthcare space and encouraging a culture of digital innovation, we seek to address unmet consumer needs. For this, we aim to enhance our customer experience with our products,” he added.