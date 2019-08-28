Santosh Industries delisting offer opens on Thursday

The delisting offer to the public shareholders of Santosh Industries opens on Thursday and closes on September 5.

The company intents to acquire 12.53 lakh shares, representing 26.04 per cent of the fully paid-up equity and voting share capital, at ₹310 a share. The board of Santosh Industries had approved the delisting proposal from its promoters/ promoter group to delist its equity shares from the BSE and the Calcutta Stock Exchange.

While 97 individual small shareholders hold 1.26 per cent stake in the company, two HNIs control 1.66 per cent stake.

Santosh Industries is in the business of dealing and making investments in shares and securities and mutual funds, granting loans, and carrying on all other NBFC activities.