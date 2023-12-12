Schaeffler India Ltd conducted its second annual Social Innovator Fellowship Program, a component of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. In collaboration with Buddy4Study, the program is designed to identify and support innovative solutions addressing critical societal challenges.

From a pool of 130 entries, 10 ideas were selected for further development and incubation, covering diverse areas such as environmental sustainability and technology-driven social solutions.

Harsha Kadam, MD & CEO, Schaeffler India, said, “We are committed to fostering innovation that makes a meaningful difference in the community. The Social Innovator Fellowship Program is a testament to our dedication to societal progress. At Schaeffler India, we believe in empowering such trailblazing ideas that can lead to sustainable, impactful change.”

However, the shares were down by 0.81 per cent to ₹3,051.95 at 12:13 pm on the BSE.