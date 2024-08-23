Markets regulator SEBI has barred industrialist Anil Ambani and 24 other entities, including former key officials of Reliance Home Finance, from the securities market for five years for diversion of funds from the company.

Sebi has penalised Ambani by ₹25 crore and restrained him from being associated with the securities market, including as a director or Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) in any listed company or intermediary registered with the market regulator, for five years.

Also, the regulator barred Reliance Home Finance from the securities market for six months and fined ₹6 lakh.

In its 222-page final order, Sebi found that Anil Ambani, with the help of RHFL’s key managerial personnel, had orchestrated a fraudulent scheme to siphon off funds from RHFL by disguising them as loans to entities linked to him.

Although the RHFL Board of Directors had issued strong directives to stop such lending practices and regularly review corporate loans, the company’s management ignored these orders.

This suggests a significant failure of governance, driven by certain key managerial personnel under the influence of Anil Ambani.

Given these circumstances, the company RHFL itself should not be held equally responsible as the individuals involved in the fraud.

Further, the regulator noted that the remaining entities have either received illegally obtained loans or conduits to enable the illegal diversion of monies from RHFL.

SEBI said its findings had established the “existence of a fraudulent scheme, orchestrated by Noticee No. 2 (Anil Ambani) and administered by the KMPs of RHFL, to siphon off funds from the public listed company (RHFL) by structuring them as ‘loans’ to credit unworthy conduit borrowers, and in turn, to onward borrowers, all of whom have been found to be ‘promoter linked entities’, i.e. entities associated/ linked with Noticee 2 (Anil Ambani)“.

Ambani orchestrated the fraud using his position as ‘chairperson of the ADA group’ and his significant indirect shareholding in RHFL’s holding company.

In its order on Thursday, SEBI noted the cavalier approach of the company’s management and promoter in approving loans worth hundreds of crores to companies with little to no assets, cash flow, net worth, or revenue.

This suggests a sinister objective behind the ‘loans’. The situation becomes even more suspicious when considering that many of these borrowers were closely linked to the promoters of RHFL.

Eventually, most of these borrowers eventually failed to repay their loans, causing RHFL to default on its debt obligations. This led to the company’s resolution under the RBI Framework, leaving its public shareholders in a difficult position.

For example, in March 2018, RHFL’s share price was around ₹59.60. By March 2020, as the extent of the fraud became clear and the company was drained of its resources, the share price had plummeted to just ₹0.75.

Over 9 lakh shareholders remain invested in RHFL, facing significant losses.

The 24 restrained entities include former key officials of Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL)—Amit Bapna, Ravindra Sudhalkar, and Pinkesh R Shah—and Sebi has fined them for their role in the case.

Also, the regulator levied a fine of ₹25 crore on Ambani, ₹27 crore on Bapna, ₹6 crore on Sudhalkar and ₹21 crore on Shah.

Additionally, the remaining entities, including Reliance Unicorn Enterprises, Reliance Exchange Next, Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd, Reliance Cleangen Ltd, Reliance Business Broadcast News Holdings Ltd and Reliance Big Entertainment Private Ltd, have been imposed a penalty of ₹25 crore each.

These fines have been levied on them for either receiving the illegally obtained loans or acting as intermediaries to facilitate the illegal diversion of funds from RHFL.

In February 2022, markets watchdog SEBI passed an interim order and restrained Reliance Home Finance Ltd, industrialist Anil Ambani, and three other individuals (Amit Bapna, Ravindra Sudhakar, and Pinkesh R Shah) from the securities market until further orders for allegedly siphoning off funds from the company.

Shares plummet

Shares of companies led by Anil Ambani fell sharply on Friday after Sebi barred him and 24 other entities, including former key officials of RHFL, from the securities market for five years for diversion of funds from the company.

The stock of Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL) fell 5.12 per cent to Rs 4.45 on the NSE and 4.90 per cent to ₹4.46 on the BSE.

Reliance Infrastructure shares tumbled 10.83 per cent to trade at ₹209.90 apiece on the BSE. On the NSE, it plunged 8.89 per cent to ₹ 214.76.

Further, Reliance Power stock declined 5 per cent each to ₹34.45 and ₹34.48 on BSE and NSE, also its lower price band.