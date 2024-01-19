SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch launched two multi-lingual initiatives of Central Depository Services Ltd aimed at increasing inclusivity and accessibility in the capital market.

CDSL has introduced an upgrade in investor CAS through the ‘Apka CAS – Apki Zubaani’ initiative, enabling investors to receive their statements in their preferred language.

The facility, which will be available in 23 Indian languages, will offer investors a consolidated view of their securities held in demat account in a language of their choice. Moreover, the unique multi-lingual chatbot on CDSL website, ‘CDSL Buddy Sahayta 24*7’ will simplify investors’ processes. The services will be available in four languages to begin with.

The SEBI Chairperson also unveiled a thought leadership report titled ‘Reimagine Digital Trust in Capital Markets’, prepared in collaboration with knowledge partners KPMG. The report includes key takeaways from CDSL’s Cyber Security Symposium held recently, and focuses on understanding digital trust, global financial interconnectedness and resilience against emerging cyber threats.

CDSL also announced completion of ‘Neev’ - a 25-city pan-India financial literacy campaign, covering the armed forces and rural areas, with the goal to deepen market awareness among the masses.