SEBI rejigs ED portfolios

SEBI has rejigged the portfolios of some of its executive directors. V S Sundaresan, who was in charge of commodity derivatives, has been given the charge of integrated surveillance and regional offices. Amarjeet Singh will handle market regulations and commodity derivatives. Sujit Prasad, who handled investment management and collective investment schemes earlier, is now in charge of investigations department.

Nagendraa Parakh will continue to handle the Corporation Finance Investigation Department. Anand Baiwar has been given market intermediaries and supervision department, and recovery and refund department. Babita Rayudu will continue to handle legal affairs and enforcement department. G P Garg has got enforcement, special enforcement, office of investor assistance and education. Sunil Kumar has got human resource, and Manoj Kumar - investment management. SVMD Rao will be in charge of the corporate finance department.