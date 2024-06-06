BSE Sensex was up by 0.93 per cent or 692 points to 75,074, while the NSE Nifty was at 22,821 up by 0.89 per cent or 201 points at 3.30 pm on Thursday.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said, “The benchmark indices maintained their positive momentum, as the new coalition is about to swear in, which is predicted to be a stable government. However, anxiety persists over the new cabinet being put in place and policy measures expected to be announced in the coming Budget. Meanwhile, the market is awaiting fresh signals from the RBI’s comments on liquidity.”

Top gainers on the NSE include Tech Mahindra (3.99 per cent), HCL Tech (3.97 per cent), SBI Life (3.74 per cent), Shriram Finance (3.71 per cent) and SBI (3.69 per cent). Top losers include, Hindalco (-2.72 per cent), Hindustan Unilever (-2.20 per cent), Hero Motocorp (-2.11 per cent), Asian Paints (-1.96 per cent) and Nestle India (-1.54 per cent).