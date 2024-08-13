Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Tuesday as both benchmark indices witnessed significant declines. The BSE Sensex plummeted 685.58 points, or 0.86 per cent, to close at 78,963.34, while the Nifty fell 206.30 points, or 0.85 per cent, to end at 24,140.70.

The day began with marginal losses, with the Sensex opening at 79,576.14 and the Nifty at 24,320.35. However, selling pressure intensified throughout the trading session, leading to steeper declines by the closing bell.

Market breadth was decidedly negative, with 2,657 stocks declining compared to 1,282 advances on the BSE. 87 stocks remained unchanged. The market saw 241 stocks hitting 52-week highs, while 38 touched 52-week lows. 298 stocks reached the upper circuit limit, and 299 hit the lower circuit.

Gainers, laggards

Among the top gainers on the BSE, Triveni Turbine surged 12.40 per cent, followed by Kaynes Technology India at 9.27 per cent, Olectra Greentech at 7.09 per cent, Sarda Energy & Minerals at 6.77 per cent and Blue Star at 6.04 per cent.

The major losers included Aarti Industries, which plunged 15.47 per cent, Hindustan Oil Exploration Co dropping 13.43 per cent, Coffee Day falling 12.84 per cent, CarTrade Tech declining 8.48 per cent, and Thirumalai Chemicals losing 7.11 per cent.

The market’s performance reflected mixed global cues and recent domestic economic data. The decline in both Sensex and Nifty indicates growing investor caution and potential concerns about economic factors or global market trends.

“The broad-based market sell-off suggests that the bears are resuming control after a few sessions of stability. On the hourly chart, the breakdown below the key trend line support signals the first signs of bearishness. Recent sessions have seen prices struggling around the 20-day EMA, and it now appears likely that prices will test the 50-day EMA support in the 24040-24000 range and potentially dip below the recent low of 23900. With the upcoming weekly expiry for both Nifty and Bank Nifty, increased volatility is expected. Traders should avoid complacency, keep positions light and prepare for potential market fluctuations ahead of the mid-week holiday,” said Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical Analyst, Angel One.

Avdhut Bagkar Technical and Derivatives Analyst, StoxBox said, “The 50 index exhibited a subdued opening but promptly succumbed to selling pressure. It sustained a downward trajectory throughout the trading day, culminating in heightened trading volume towards the end of the session and closure in the lower quartile. Across the sectorial spectrum, all indices, excluding IT and healthcare, concluded in negative territory, with an overall pessimistic market breadth.”