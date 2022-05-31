Sensex down over 180 pts intraday, Nifty tests 16,500-level

Benchmark indices were trading lower amid volatility during the afternoon on Tuesday. Sensex, Nifty started off on a weak note, tracking weak cues from the Asian markets. The indices were trading marginally lower during the afternoon dragged by financials, IT, pharma and consumer durables.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 55,745.18, down 180.56 points or 0.32 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 55,896.60 and a low of 55,386.50. The Nifty 50 was trading at 16,631.70, down 29.70 points or 0.18 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 16,670.90 and a low of 16,521.90.

ONGC, Mahindra & Mahindra, JSW Steel, Coal India and NTPC were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while Sun Pharma, Titan, Kotak Bank, Shree Cement and HDFC Life were the top losers.

Sectoral indices

On the sectoral front, while financials, pharma, consumer durables and IT dragged, auto, metals and realty gained.

Nifty Consumer Durables was down nearly 1 per cent. Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services were down 0.36 per cent and 0.46 per cent, respectively. Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Private Bank were down 0.34 per cent and 0.29 per cent, respectively. Nifty Pharma was down 0.42 per cent, while Nifty Healthcare Index was down 0.29 per cent. Nifty IT was trading 0.26 per cent lower.

On the other hand, Nifty Metal was up 1.66 per cent, while Nifty Realty gained 1.62 per cent. Nifty Auto was up 1.05 per cent.

Broader indices

Broader indices were trading in the green, outperforming the benchmarks. Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.44 per cent, while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 1.05 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.57 per cent, while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.85 per cent.

The volatility index rose 3.61 per cent to 20.70.