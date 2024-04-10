The NSE Nifty was up by 0.25 per cent or 49.30 points at 22,692.05, while the BSE Sensex was at 74,847, up by 0.22 per cent or 163.41 points.

A total of 3,126 stocks were actively traded, 1,677 advanced, while 1,358 declined and 91 stocks remained unchanged, where 88 stocks hit a 52-week high and six stocks hit a 52-week low at 10 am on Wednesday.

Deven Mehata, Research Analyst, Choice Broking, said, “The Bank Nifty charts indicate that it may get support at 48,500, followed by 48,300 and 48,200. If the index advances, 48,900 would be the key initial resistance, followed by 49,000 and 49,200.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 593.20 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 2,257.18 crore worth of stocks on April 9, provisional data from the NSE showed. INDIAVIX was negative by 2.20 per cent, and is currently trading at 11.3550.

Global markets closed flat yesterday after recovering from their lows. The Nifty and Bank Nifty may be turbulent today due to their weekly expiry dates. Traders should try purchasing on dips, with a stop loss around 22500. The market could rise to 23000 in the following days.

Major gainers on the NSE at 9.30 am include Bharti Airtel (1.76%), Hindalco (1.56%), BPCL (1.38%), Tata Steel (1.23%), Reliance (1.04%). Major losers include Divi’s Lab (-1.31%), Sun Pharma (-0.56%), Eicher Motors (-0.50%), Adani Ports (-0.48%), HDFC Bank (-0.42%).

BSE smallcap was up by 0.25 per cent and Midcap up by 0.58 per cent.