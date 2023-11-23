Equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed on a flat note on Thursday. While auto majors such as Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, and Eicher Motors gained, Cipla, Ultra Tech Cement and SBI Life Insurance remained laggards within the Nifty50 pack.

The Sensex closed 5.43 points lower at 66,017.81 and Nifty declined 9.85 points to 19,802.

The broader market ended in green. BSE SmallCap gained 0.44 per cent, BSE MidCap (0.15 per cent) and BSE 500 (0.07 per cent).

Sectoral indices

Among the sectoral indices, BSE Realty gained 1.22 per cent, BSE Oil and Gas (1.21 per cent), BSE Energy (0.84 per cent) and BSE Telecommunication (0.82 per cent). On the other hand, BSE Healthcare (1.13 per cent) lost the most followed by BSE Information Technology (0.46 per cent) and BSE Consumer Durables (0.44 per cent).

Market Breadth

Of the 3,844 stocks traded on BSE, 2,066 stocks advanced, 1,638 declined and 140 remained unchanged.

While 278 stocks hit 52-week high, 25 stocks hit 52-week low.