Indian stock markets showed mixed trends in afternoon trading on Friday, August 23, 2024, with the Sensex and Nifty hovering near their opening levels. As of 1:20 pm, the Sensex was trading at 81,086.45, up 33.26 points or 0.04 per cent from its previous close. The Nifty stood at 24,830.55, gaining 19.05 points or 0.08 per cent.

Among the top gainers, SEPC Ltd emerged as the leading stock, trading at ₹25.06, up by 15.91 per cent. JISLJALEQS followed closely, with its stock price rising to ₹74.37, an increase of 11.43 per cent. Power Mech Projects Ltd also saw significant gains, with its stock reaching ₹7,017.40, up by 9.91 per cent. Minda Corporation Ltd recorded a rise of 8.86 per cent, trading at ₹585.60, while Nykaa closed the top five gainers with an 8.01 per cent increase, pushing its stock price to ₹227.25.

On the other hand, the list of top losers was led by Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RELINFRA), which saw its stock price fall to ₹206.15, down by 12.43 per cent. Reliance Power Ltd (RPOWER) also faced a significant decline, trading at ₹34.45, a decrease of 4.99 per cent. Lodha Group, trading under the ticker LODHA, experienced a drop of 4.39 per cent, bringing its stock price down to ₹1,168.20. Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (GODFRYPHLP) saw a decrease of 3.80 per cent, with its stock price falling to ₹5,424.15, while Varroc Engineering Ltd (VARROC) rounded off the list of top losers with a decline of 3.53 per cent, trading at ₹583.90.

The overall market breadth was positive, with 3,961 stocks traded on the BSE. Among these, 2,082 stocks advanced, 1,749 declined, and 130 remained unchanged. Notably, 299 stocks reached their 52-week highs, while 15 stocks hit their 52-week lows. Additionally, 355 stocks were in the upper circuit, whereas 172 stocks were in the lower circuit.

Market participants are closely watching these trends as trading continues throughout the day. The movements in the market today reflect a mix of optimism and caution among investors, as they navigate through various economic signals and corporate developments.