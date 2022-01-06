Markets

Sensex slumps over 450 points in early trade; Nifty slips below 17,800

PTI Mumbai | Updated on January 06, 2022

HDFC top loser in Sensex pack, sheds nearly 2 per cent

Equity benchmark Sensex tanked over 450 points in opening trade on Thursday, tracking losses in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Infosys and TCS amid a negative trend in global markets.

The BSE index was trading 489.89 points or 0.81 per cent lower at 59,733.26 in early trade. Likewise, the Nifty slipped 142.95 points or 0.80 per cent to 17,782.30.

HDFC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding nearly 2 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Kotak Bank, Tech Mahindra and TCS. Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s and Tata Steel were the laggards.

In the previous session, the 30-share index surged 367.22 points or 0.61 per cent to end at 60,223.15. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 120 points or 0.67 per cent to finish at 17,925.25.

Asian markets

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading with losses in mid-session deals.

Stock exchanges in the US ended on a negative note in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 1.13 per cent to $79.89 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market, as they bought shares worth ₹336.83 crore on Wednesday, according to stock exchange data.

Published on January 06, 2022

