Sensex slumps over 450 points in early trade; Nifty slips below 17,800

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Equity benchmark Sensex tanked over 450 points in opening trade on Thursday, tracking losses in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Infosys and TCS amid a negative trend in global markets.
The BSE index was trading 489.89 points or 0.81 per cent lower at 59,733.26 in early trade. Likewise, the Nifty slipped 142.95 points or 0.80 per cent to 17,782.30.
HDFC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding nearly 2 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Kotak Bank, Tech Mahindra and TCS. Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s and Tata Steel were the laggards.
In the previous session, the 30-share index surged 367.22 points or 0.61 per cent to end at 60,223.15. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 120 points or 0.67 per cent to finish at 17,925.25.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading with losses in mid-session deals.
Stock exchanges in the US ended on a negative note in the overnight session.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 1.13 per cent to $79.89 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market, as they bought shares worth ₹336.83 crore on Wednesday, according to stock exchange data.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...