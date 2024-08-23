Shakti Pumps (India) Limited announced today its first order from Jharkhand, worth ₹9.40 crore (inclusive of GST). The Jharkhand Renewable Energy Development Agency awarded the company a contract for 400 Solar Water Pumping Systems (SWPS) under the PM-KUSUM scheme’s Component-B. The systems will be installed across various locations in Jharkhand.

The shares of Shakti Pumps (India) Limited were trading at ₹4,520, up by 54.35 or 1.22 per cent at noon today on the BSE.

The order, given by the Department of Agriculture, Jharkhand, requires Shakti Pumps to design, manufacture, supply, transport, install, test, and commission the solar water pumping systems within 120 days of receiving the Notice to Proceed. This domestic contract does not involve any related party transactions or interests from the promoter group.