September 25, 2024 09:33

Max Estates: Company clinches Rs 391cr deal with New York Life Insurance to reshape Delhi-NCR real estate (Positive)

Mazagon Dock: Company has started production for the first Multipurpose Cargo Vessel for Navi Merchants, Denmark (Positive)

Delta Corp: Company board approved draft composite scheme of arrangement between co and Delta penland, scheme provides for demerger of Company’s hospitality and real estate business (Positive)

Muthoot/Manappuram: Gold hits all time high at $2645 an oz and hits all time high. (Positive)

Sarda Energy: Company gets consent to expand production capacity of Gare Palma IV/7 coal mine, Company to expand production capacity of coal mine from 1.44 MTPA to 1.68 MTPA. (Positive)

BEL: Teaming agreement signed between Company & Reliasat inc. Canada, agreement to partner in area of space products. (Positive)

LT Foods/KRBL: India’s basmati rice exports seen surging after floor price removed: Reuters (Positive)

Craftsman Automation: India cci approves acquisition of 100% share capital of sunbeam light weighting solutions private limited by craftsman automation limited (Positive)

MHRIL: Club Mahindra expands its footprint in Mysore with full management of golden landmark resort (Positive)

Thermax: Company received an assessment order from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation for FY 2013-14 to 2015-16, demanding Rs. 39 Cr in taxes (Positive)

TVS Holdings: India CCI approves acquisition of shares of home credit by TVS holdings, STPL and PIOF and acquisition of shares of STPL by Mr. K. Gopala Desikan, Mr. Anuraag Agarwal, Mr. V. Ganesh, and GWC family fund investments (Positive)

Tata Elxsi: Company delivers world’s first RDK-B integration on QUALCOMM 5G fixed wireless access platform (Positive)

PC Jeweller: Company to consider stock split on September 30 (Positive)

Zomato: SEBI clears Swiggy’s confidential filing for its IPO (Positive)

Emerald Finance: Company partnered with GE Info Solutions, Partnership to offer early-wage-access program to employees (Positive)

Auto Stocks: Hyundai application for IPO gets SEBI nod (Positive)

KEC International: Company launches QIP to raise up to ₹870 cr, indicative issue price at ₹955/sh: CNBC. (Positive)

Mukta Arts: Company assignment agreement and term sheet has been executed between the Company and ZEEL for assignment of satellite and media rights of 37 films of the co for a limited period of 6 years. (Positive)

Maithan Alloys: Company Recommended Dividend of 6 Rupees per Share. (Neutral)

Fedbank Financial: Company announced the appointment of Mrs. Sonal Dave as an Independent Director for a 5-year term, effective September 24, 2024. (Neutral)

Mindteck: Company has announced the allotment of 63, 69,611 bonus shares in a 1:4 ratio to existing shareholders as of September 20, 2024. (Neutral)

*Natco Pharma Ltd: Mr. Sourav Chakraborty announced the resignation from AVP Sales & Marketing, Crop Health Sciences Division, and effective September 24, 2024. (Neutral)

Tata Power: There was a fire incident in the control room of unit no. 5 (500 mw unit) of trombay plant on sept 23, 2024. (Neutral)

Solar industries India: Company has announced the approval of the scheme of amalgamation by the NCLT, Mumbai bench. (Neutral)

Grasim: Subsidiary has issued 2, 50,000 Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis for up to Rs 2,500 Cr. (Neutral)

Gillette India: Company announced termination of distribution agreement with distributor from Bangladesh, in FY24, net sales under said agreement accounted for 2% of net sales (Neutral)

Hariom Pipe: Company raising of funds through issuance of shares up to Rs 7 billion (Neutral)

Vraj Iron: Company has invested Rs 125.9 million in Vraj Metaliks Pvt Ltd (Neutral)

Nestle India: Board Meeting on Oct 17 to consider Q2 results. (Neutral)

ICICI Bank: Board Meeting on Oct 26 to consider Q2 results. (Neutral)

Ease My Trip: Block deal likely tomorrow for 15 crore shares with Rs 38 per share. (Neutral)

MCX: Company revises transaction fees for futures & options after SEBI directive. (Neutral)

Hindustan Foods: Company announced the merger of a promoter-owned entity to enhance its manufacturing capabilities in Nashik, Maharashtra. (Negative)