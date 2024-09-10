September 10, 2024 08:13

★ Orders and Agreements

1. V R Infraspace Ltd has received two work orders from Integrity Infrabuild Developers Ltd totaling ₹2.77 crores. The orders pertain to the construction of box culvert structures in Panchmahal and Halol Taluka, with a completion period of 40 days. #VR

2. Megatherm Induction Ltd shared business updates including the unpledging of 30 lakh shares, receipt of orders worth ₹18.68 crores additionally the company also received approx. ₹123 crores in orders between April and September 2024 and is negotiating orders worth ₹90 crores. The company is also nearing completion of a large transformer manufacturing facility. #MEGATHERM

3. SLONE Infosystems Limited has secured an order valued at ₹3.96 Crores plus GST from JBA Infosolutions Private Limited for 600 Lenovo L14 laptops. This order includes a 3-year Premier service package and is scheduled for immediate execution. #SLONE

4. Oriana Power’s subsidiary, Truere Surya, has received an order for a 128 MW solar power plant from Dalmia Cement, with an estimated project cost of ₹520 crore. Dalmia Cement will also invest ₹44.8 crore to acquire a 26% equity stake in the subsidiary, as part of their renewable energy initiatives. #ORIANA

★ News / Events / Announcements

5. RBM Infracon received a major ₹3,498 crore order from ONGC, broken into ₹3,371 crore for crude oil and ₹127 crore for gas at Nandej. This boosts their order book to ₹4,884+ crore, with the contract lasting 15 years. #RBMINFRA

6. Aprameya Engineering Ltd received a show cause notice from the Income Tax Department for a delay in depositing TDS during the financial year 2022-2023. The company will respond within the prescribed timelines, and no monetary impact has been detailed so far. #APRAMEYA

7. Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd announced the establishment of two new Shuddhi Ayurveda Panchkarma centers in Bikaner and Panchkula. The Bikaner center has 28 rooms and 30 beds, while the Panchkula center features 32 rooms and 49 beds. #JSLL

8. Agni Green Power Ltd is involved in legal disputes with IOCL over a solar power project and with HPL for unpaid dues. Arbitration is ongoing, and both cases are pending further adjudication. #AGNI

9. Kontor Space Ltd has signed a strategic LOI to lease an independent building in Andheri’s MIDC. The G+5 structure will house approximately 1,000 seats and is set to become operational in Q4 of the current fiscal year. #KONTOR

10. Maxposure Ltd has filed a patent for an Auto PA Pause system in its Wireless Inflight Entertainment, using electromagnetic fields to detect announcements. This innovation addresses a key aviation requirement, improving the passenger experience without manual involvement. #MAXPOSURE

★ Credit Rating

11. Asarfi Hospital Ltd received an upgraded credit rating from CareEdge Ratings, with its long-term bank facilities rated ‘CARE BB+; Stable’. The previous rating of ‘CARE BB-; Stable; Issuer Not Cooperating’ was revised due to improved operations. #ASARFI

★ Incorporation / Subsidiary / Acquisition

12. Cargosol Logistics Limited is expanding its subsidiary’s operations in Thailand, driven by increased manufacturing shifts from China to Thailand. This strategic move is expected to capitalize on the growing logistics demand and enhance future revenue growth. #CARGOSOL