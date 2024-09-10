Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Highlights - Find here all the highlights related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for September 10, 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- September 10, 2024 16:25
Stock Market live today: Sensex, Nifty climb on rally in US markets, foreign fund inflows
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 361.75 points or 0.44 per cent to settle at 81,921.29 driven by gains in IT, telecom and select banking shares. During the day, it jumped 637.01 points or 0.78 per cent to 82,196.55.
The NSE Nifty surged 104.70 points or 0.42 per cent to 25,041.10.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹1,176.55 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also bought equities worth ₹1,757.02 crore.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.39 per cent to $70.84 a barrel.
The BSE benchmark Sensex rebounded 375.61 points or 0.46 per cent to settle at 81,559.54 on Monday. The NSE Nifty went up by 84.25 points or 0.34 per cent to finish at 24,936.40 after three days of fall. (PTI)
- September 10, 2024 16:17
Stock Market live today: Top losers on the NSE
HDFC Life (-4.40%), SBI Life (-2.46%), Shriram Finance (-1.80%), Bajaj Finserv (-1.75%), Bajaj Finance (-1.41%)
- September 10, 2024 16:17
Stock Market live today: Top gainers on the NSE
Divi’s Lab (5.23%), LTIMindtree (3.02%), NTPC (2.39%), Bharti Airtel (2.23%), Wipro (2.02%)
- September 10, 2024 16:16
Stock Market live today: BSE Sensex closed at 81,921.29, higher by 361.75 pts or 0.44%, and Nifty 50 ended at 25,041.10, up 104.70 pts or 0.42%
- September 10, 2024 15:25
Stock Market live today: Kaya Ltd receives Demand Order under GST Act, shares trade up
Kaya Ltd has received the Demand Order under Section 129 of the CGST Act, 2017 on account of difference in invoice number mentioned in e-way bill amounting to penalty of ₹3,91,561.
Shares were up 3.18% on the NSE, trading at ₹475.
- September 10, 2024 15:14
Stock Market Live Today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE at 3 pm
Top gainers:
Divi’s Lab (4.46%), LTIMindtree (3.01%), Bharti Airtel (2.27%), Wipro (2.04%), PowerGrid (1.77%)
Top losers:
HDFC Life (-4.37%), SBI Life (-2.49%), Bajaj Finserv (-2.05%), Shriram Finance (-1.88%), Bajaj Finance (-1.47%)
- September 10, 2024 15:04
Stock Market Live Today | BSE: 2,551 stocks advance, 268 hit 52-week high
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on September 10, 2024, were 2,551 against 1,350 stocks that declined, and 121 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,022. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 268, and those that hit a 52-week low was 29.
A total of 344 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 226 in the lower circuit.
- September 10, 2024 14:58
Stock Market Live Today: Spicejet shares were up 1.27% on the BSE, trading at ₹64.80
- September 10, 2024 14:47
Stock Market Live Today: Zydus Lifesciences completes Phase II(a) trial of Usnoflast; shares up 0.85%
Zydus Lifesciences announces completion of Phase II(a) clinical trial of Usnoflast, a novel oral NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor in patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).
Shares inched up 0.85% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,113.55.
- September 10, 2024 14:26
Stok Market Live Today: Century Textiles’ Mumbai land acquisition boosts shares by 4.10%
Century Textiles & Industries has acquired the ownership rights in its leasehold land parcel situated at Worli, Mumbai.
Shares surge 4.10% on the NSE, trading at $2,451.55.
- September 10, 2024 14:09
Stock Market Live Today: Equity mutual fund inflows rose 3% to ₹38,239 crore
Inflows into equity mutual funds have increased three per cent last month to ₹38,239 crore against ₹37,113 crore logged in July. Investment in thematic funds jumped to ₹18,117 crore (₹18,386 crore) on back of new fund offer.
The industry collected ₹10,202 crore (₹13,735 crore) through 5 thematic funds. In all, 18 NFOs have collected ₹13,815 crore (₹16,565 crore) last month.
Flexi and small cap funds attracted the highest inflow of ₹3,513 crore (₹3,053 crore) and ₹3,209 crore (₹2,109 crore).
- September 10, 2024 13:47
Stock market live updates today: Mid-day updates: IT stocks lead market rally, Sensex gains over 500 points
Indian stock markets rallied on Tuesday afternoon, with the benchmark Sensex surging over 500 points, driven by gains in IT stocks and positive global cues. The Sensex was trading at 82,095.97, up 536.43 points or 0.66 per cent from its previous close, while the Nifty50 index climbed 162.25 points or 0.65 per cent to 25,098.65.
- September 10, 2024 13:45
Stock market live updates today: Debock Industries has appointed NIRMALA ANDVAR as Chief Financial Officer of the company
- September 10, 2024 13:45
Stock market live updates today: Associated Alcohols & Breweries’ NICOBAR gin wins award at San Francisco World Spirits Competition
Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd (“AABL”) said NICOBAR gin has been awarded the “BRONZE MEDAL” in the best contemporary gin at the awards organised by San Francisco World Spirits Competition (“SFWSC”).
- September 10, 2024 13:42
Stock market live updates today: Gulshan Polyols receives allocation for supply of Ethanol to OMCs under Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme; shares rise on NSE
Gulshan Polyols has informed the receipt of allocation for supply of Ethanol to OMCs under Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme (EBPP) for Quarter 4 of ESY 23-24’
Gulshan Polyols shares rose 2.21% to ₹235.71 on the NSE
- September 10, 2024 13:29
Stock market live updates today: SEBI’s proposed index derivatives reforms stir concerns among traders
The host of measures suggested by the market regulator SEBI to strengthen index derivatives has put traders in a bind. SEBI is expected to announce the new norms soon, as the last date for public comments on the consultation paper was August 20.
SEBI’s consultation paper proposes measures including increasing contract sizes by up to four times, collecting options premium upfront, and reducing the number of weekly contracts.
- September 10, 2024 13:27
Stock market live updates today: Homebuyers gain from removal of differential tax rates on preferred locations, lowering overall costs
If you’re planning to buy a house in a preferred location, there’s no need to worry about additional GST. The GST Council has clarified that the Preferred Location Charge (PLC) is considered part of the composite supply with construction services.
- September 10, 2024 13:25
Stock market live updates today: India enforces mandatory CCI approval for M&As over ₹2,000 crore under new regulations
Close on the heels of Centre notifying ‘deal value threshold’ provisions under Competition law, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has come out with comprehensive ‘Combination’ regulations to guide their implementation.
- September 10, 2024 13:22
Stock market live updates today: Unichem Laboratories said USFDA has classified its Goa facility at Bardez as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI); Unichem stock up 2.23% on NSE, trading at ₹579.15
- September 10, 2024 13:20
Stock market live updates today: GHCL receives notice from GST department alleging excess claim of ITC; shares up 2.44% on NSE
GHCL has received a notice from GST department, Noida, relating to the period from April 2023 to March 2024, alleging that it has made excess claim of ITC (Input Tax Credit) of Rs. 46.01 lakh and advised to file reply by September 25, 2024.
Shares were up 2.44% on the NSE at ₹676.15.
- September 10, 2024 13:18
Stock market live updates today: HG Infra Engineering shares rise 4.21% on NSE; the company had received a Ministry contract for upgradation of 6-lane road, including elevated corridor
HG Infra Engineering shares rise 4.21% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,522.35. Company had received a letter of award from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for upgradation of existing six lane road including elevated corridor.
- September 10, 2024 13:15
Stock market live updates today: Awfis Space Solutions board had inked pact with SMS Integrated Facility Services for divestiture of its facility management unit; Awfis Space stock surges on BSE
The Awfis Space Solutions board had executed a business transfer agreement with SMS Integrated Facility Services Pvt. Ltd. for the divestiture of its Facility Management Division, Awfis Care for ₹27.5 crore.
Awfis Space stock surges 4.16% on the BSE to ₹788.10.
- September 10, 2024 13:09
Stock market live updates today: Aiyub Yacoobali, Chairman and Managing Director of South Gujarat Shares And Sharebrokers / Yacoobali Venture Commodity Broking
Bajaj Housing Finance a subsidiary of Bajaj Finance, is largest non-deposit taking HFC in India. It is targeting a valuation of Rs 582.9 billion and plans to raise $782 million. Bajaj Housing Finance plans to expand its operations to reach more customers across India. It plans to improve customers experience and reduce operation cost by leveraging on technology. Indian home mortgage likely to show remarkable growth, hence, improving technologies will lead to an increase in income. Consequently, the next few years are anticipated to yield favourable financial outcomes for housing finance companies (HFCs) and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).
We advise to go for Bajaj Housing Finance IPO for long term perspective.
- September 10, 2024 12:56
Stock market live updates today: Tata Power-DDL and Nissin Electric to launch India’s first micro substation project
Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power-DDL) and Nissin Electric Co will all start a demonstration project to supply electricity from India’s first micro substation, ensuring stable power for remote areas without a power grid.
- September 10, 2024 12:55
Stock market live updates today: Maharashtra farmers seek Government intervention as soyabean prices plunge
Maharashtra’s soybean farmers are grappling with falling prices, as market rates in several Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) have dropped below the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of ₹4,892 per quintal fixed by the Centre for the 2024-25 crop year. The State government has now urged the Centre to impose import duties on edible oil, soya milk and cake.
- September 10, 2024 12:54
Stock market live updates today: Aluminium: Resistance ahead. Go short on a rise
Aluminium prices are attempting to recover after falling sharply last week. The aluminium futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has risen back well from the low of ₹217.15 per kg. It is currently trading at ₹221 per kg. Read more
- September 10, 2024 12:53
Stock market live updates today: Mphasis has opened an Innovation Hub for Mphasis Europe in London’s iconic Tower 42 building. Shares up 3% on NSE, trading at ₹3,083.5
- September 10, 2024 12:49
Stock market live updates today: Welspun Living approves equity investment to acquire/ maintain equity share capital of Welspun Bhargavi; Welspun Living stock rises on NSE
Welspun Living has approved equity investment not exceeding Rs. 1.15 crore for acquiring/ maintaining up to 49% equity share capital of Welspun Bhargavi Private Limited (“WBPL”), a Special Purpose Vehicle, for setting-up of 2 MWp Solar Power Plant for the company’s flooring (SPC) facilities and 2.60 MWp Solar Energy Plant to its wholly-owned subsidiary Welspun Advanced Materials (India) Limited’s manufacturing facilities at Telangana, by the financial year 2025. The Company proposes to enter into the Power Purchase Agreements (with Take or Pay arrangement) with WBPL for the supply of Renewable Energy for a period of 25 years with an interest-free security deposit not exceeding Rs. 0.65 Crore.
Welspun Living stock rises 1.36% on the NSE, trading at ₹186.25.
- September 10, 2024 12:46
Stock market live updates today: Le Travenues Technology said AbhiBus has onboarded FlixBus, Europe’s largest intercity bus service; Le Travenues shares rise 4.11% on BSE to trade at ₹160.70
- September 10, 2024 12:45
Stock market live updates today: CG Power and Industrial Solutions gets GST order imposing penalty of ₹1,66,715; shares trade flat on NSE
CG Power and Industrial Solutions gets demand order from Joint Commissioner (Appeals Bhopal), Madhya Pradesh under CGST Act, 2017, imposing penalty of ₹1,66,715/- on account of Trans-1 credit disallowed for the FY 2017-18.
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹670.
- September 10, 2024 12:39
Stock market live updates today: Customers’ ability to lock into higher-yielding investments has led to a shift from low-cost to high-cost deposits: FICCI-IBA Survey
The FICCI-IBA survey of Banks shows that customers’ search for higher-yielding investments and the ability to lock those interest rates for a longer time has led to a shift from low-cost to high-cost deposits, thereby increasing deposit costs for lenders.
More than two-third of respondent banks (67%) reported a decrease in the share of CASA deposits in total deposits in the current round of survey.
- September 10, 2024 12:36
Stock market live updates today: Credit growth outpacing deposit growth, which could lead to liquidity challenges for the banking system: FICCI-IBA Survey
Credit growth is outpacing deposit growth, which could lead to liquidity challenges for the banking system, according to the FICCI-IBA Survey of Banks. Raising deposits to keep pace with loan growth and keeping the credit cost low remains on the top of banks’ agenda.
- September 10, 2024 12:35
Stock market live updates today: Shriram Finance Ltd has on-boarded former Captain and Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team, Rahul Dravid, as their Brand Ambassador
- September 10, 2024 12:34
Stock market live updates today: GMR Airports shares rise on NSE; company had inked pact with Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services to acquire its 10 per cent holding in Delhi International Airport
Shares of GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd rise 1.14% on the NSE, trading at ₹91.93. Company had entered into a share purchase agreement with Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide for acquiring the latter’s 10 per cent holding in Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) for $126 million
- September 10, 2024 12:29
Stock market live updates today: MIC Electronics gets Southern Railway contract for provision of telecom-based passenger amenities at SGE; shares rise on NSE
MIC Electronics Ltd has received a Letter of Acceptance from the Salem Division of the Southern Railway Zone for the provision of telecom-based passenger amenities at SGE, SA and provision of FIOSNET at ELS, Erode, for ₹1,33,08,976.53.
Shares rises 1.55% on the NSE, trading at ₹81.90.
- September 10, 2024 12:26
Stock market live updates today: Servotech Power Systems gets Bangalore Electricity Supply contract for EV charging stations; Servotech Power stock rises on NSE
Servotech Power Systems Ltd. has secured a substantial contract to build 11 DC Fast EV charging stations from Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd (BESCOM). This contract involves Servotech installing public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at 11 Regional Transport Office (RTO) premises across Karnataka
Servotech Power Systems stock rose 2.53% on the NSE, trading at ₹143.66.
- September 10, 2024 12:22
Stock market live updates today: Jash Engineering secures ₹49 crore worth of new orders
Jash Engineering Limited announced in August that it has secured ₹49 crore worth of new orders. The company revealed today that ₹32 crore of these orders are for international markets, while ₹17 crore are for the Indian market.
- September 10, 2024 12:20
Stock market live updates today: Infosys, Proximus Group expand partnership; Infosys shares make gains
Infosys and Proximus Group announced a strategic collaboration today to enhance digital services and unlock new business opportunities. The partnership will leverage Proximus Group’s Digital Identity (DI) and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) solutions, combined with Infosys’ digital services.
- September 10, 2024 12:07
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE at 12 noon
Top gainers: Divi’s Lab (3.42%), LTIMindtree (2.90%), Infosys (1.67%), Bharti Airtel (1.54%), Power Grid (1.51%)
Top losers: HDFC Life (-3.75%), Bajaj Finserv (-2.15%), Shriram Finance (-2%), SBI Life (-1.97%), Bajaj Finance (-1.63%)
- September 10, 2024 12:05
Stock market live updates today: BSE snapshot at noon
Of a total of 3,898 stocks traded on the BSE at 12 noon on September 10, 2024, 2,588 advanced against 1,191 stocks that declined, and 119 remained unchanged. While 235 stocks recorded a 52-week high, 26 hit a 52-week low.
A total of 272 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 204 in the lower circuit.
- September 10, 2024 12:02
Stock market live updates today: Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd (ABDL) has appointed Anil Somani as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
- September 10, 2024 11:50
Stock market live updates today: ITI Ltd bags order worth ₹300 crore for Solar Street Light Systems in Bihar. ITI shares jump 6.89% on the NSE, trading at ₹302.55
- September 10, 2024 11:32
Stock market live updates today: SEPC has secured work order from the Bihar Irrigation Division, worth ₹182.56 crore. Shares rise 1.49% on the BSE, trading at ₹30.73.
- September 10, 2024 11:26
Stock market live updates today: Archies’ is foraying into the quick commerce sector. Shares rally 7.97% to ₹33.33 on the BSE.
- September 10, 2024 11:26
Stock market live updates today: Bearish demand sentiment impacts crude oil futures
Crude oil futures traded marginally lower on Tuesday morning as bearish sentiments prevailed over demand for the commodity among the participants of the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC) in Singapore.
- September 10, 2024 11:21
Stock market live updates today: Bank Nifty Prediction Today – September 10, 2024: Outlook is unclear. Stay out of the market
Bank Nifty index is managing to hold above 51,000. However, the index seems to lack strong follow-through buying. The index is currently trading at 51,158, up 0.08 per cent. The advances/declines ratio is at 7:5. This leaves the bias positive. Read more
- September 10, 2024 11:17
Stock market live updates today: Kapil Sachdeva, Senior Vice-President - AIF, PL Alternative Investments Assets Managers Pvt Ltd
“With India’s PE amongst the highest in emerging markets, it is time to look at fundamentally priced credit as a choice of assets, for a balanced approach by Investors. Within the credit, the private credit is today more suitably placed to serve the superior risk adjusted returns to Investors. It is so because of growing product innovation and scale in Private credit (accredited to more participants), increasing acceptability (by having more and more mid cap and emerging companies accessing the private credit) and more conducive regulations. Add to above, is the growing demand for capital by Indian corporate sector, we may witness interim dip in earnings but in long run, credit is poised for growth as our equity has achieved, since to deliver RoE companies need to grow. In emerging scenarios, private credit will find more traction due its relatively better ability to withstand the risks by virtue of its structuring capability and focused portfolio management
- September 10, 2024 11:17
Stock market live updates today: Ola Electric shares surge 3.46% on the NSE, trading at ₹118.55
- September 10, 2024 11:16
Stock market live updates today: Infosys, Belgium’s Proximus Group in tie-up that will use products of Proximus’ International affiliates; Infosys shares rise on NSE
Infosys and Proximus Group, Belgium’s leading digital services and communication solutions provider, have announced a strategic collaboration and will focus on a joint go-to-market approach that will use best-in-class products of Proximus’ International affiliates, including Route Mobile’s Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) and Telesign’s Digital Identity (DI) solutions.
Infosys shares rise 1.60% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,924.95.
- September 10, 2024 11:09
Stock market live updates today: Bajaj Housing Finance IPO subscribed 2.89 times as of 10.54 am on September 10, 2024
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO has been subscribed 2.89 times as of 10.54 am on September 10, 2024. The QIB portion has been subscribed 1.08 times, NII portion 6.41 times, retail 2.29 times, those reserved for employees 0.56 times, and the reservation portion shareholder 4.32 times. The issue closes on Sept 11.
- September 10, 2024 11:08
Stock market live today: TCS secures deal to digitally transform Mansfield Building Society Services in the UK
TCS signs deal to digitally transform Mansfield Building Society Services in the UK
TCS shares were up 1.04% on the NSE, trading at ₹4,495.85.
- September 10, 2024 11:08
Stock market live today: Infosys and Proximus Group announce strategic collaboration
Infosys and Proximus Group, Belgium’s leading digital services and communication solutions provider, have announced a strategic collaboration and will focus on a joint go-to-market approach that will use best-in-class products of Proximus’ International affiliates, including Route Mobile’s Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) and Telesign’s Digital Identity (DI) solutions.
Infosys shares rise 1.60% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,924.95.
- September 10, 2024 11:07
IPO Watch: Bajaj Housing Finance IPO subscribed 2.89 times as of 10.54 am
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO has been subscribed 2.89 times as of 10.54 am on September 10, 2024. The QIB portion has been subscribed 1.08 times, NII portion 6.41 times, retail 2.29 times, those reserved for employees 0.56 times, and the reservation portion shareholder 4.32 times. The issue closes on Sept 11.
- September 10, 2024 11:07
Stock market live updates today: TCS signs deal to digitally transform Mansfield Building Society Services in the UK; TCS shares up 1.04% on NSE, trading at ₹4,495.85
- September 10, 2024 11:07
Nifty today: Nifty IT rises 1.04% to 42,353.75.
- September 10, 2024 10:47
Stock market live today: Insecticides India Limited-Buyback_Record Date Tomorrow
Insecticides India Limited-Buyback_Record Date Tomorrow
Route – Tender
Buyback Price: 1,000/-
Current Market Price: 957/-
Market Cap: Rs 2,834 Crore
Buyback Size: Rs 50 Crores (Being less than 10% of the total paid up equity share capital and free reserves)
Buyback Size: 5,00,000 shares (Representing 1.69% of O/s. shares)
Retail Quota: 75,000 Shares
Last Cum Trading Date: 10 Sep 2024 (Today)
Ex-Date: 11 Sep 2024
Buyback Record Date: 11 Sep 2024
Buyback Schedule: Not Yet Announced
- September 10, 2024 10:46
Stock market live today: Transport Corporation of India Limited-Buyback_Starts Today
Route – Tender
Buyback Price: 1,200/-
Current Market Price: 1,093/-
Market Cap: Rs 8,512 Crore
Buyback Size: Rs 160 Crores (Representing 9.11% and 8.24% of the total paid up equity share capital and free reserves)
Buyback Size: 13,33,333 shares (Representing 1.72% of O/s. shares)
Retail Quota: 2,00,000 Shares
Entitlement:
General Category - 12 Equity Share for every 763 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Retail Category - 9 Equity Shares for every 71 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Buyback Record Date: 04 Sep 2024
Tender Period:
Start Date - 10 Sep 2024 (Today)
Close Date - 17 Sep 2024
Obligation Date - 23 Sep 2024
Settlement Date - 24 Sep 2024
- September 10, 2024 10:45
Stock market live today: Indian IT services industry to record muted revenue growth of 4-6% in FY2025: ICRA
ICRA expects the Indian IT services industry to see a second consecutive year of mild revenue growth, estimated at 4-6% in FY2025. Despite persisting challenges, ICRA projects the industry’s operating profit margin (OPM) to remain healthy at ~22% in FY2025, with attrition levels having declined considerably and expected to stabilise over the near term. Despite expectations of continued subdued growth, ICRA maintains its Stable outlook on the Indian IT services industry, led by a well-established business position, expectation of healthy earnings and cash flow generation, and strong balance sheets of the industry players.
- September 10, 2024 10:33
Stock market live updates today: Jash Engineering receives consolidated orders worth ₹49 crore, shares slip on NSE
Jash Engineering, in August 2024, received consolidated orders worth ₹49 crore, of which orders worth ₹17 crore are for the Indian market and orders worth ₹32 crore are for markets outside India.
Shares slip 0.66% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,016.80
- September 10, 2024 10:30
Stock market live updates today: AGS Transact Technologies implements and begins managing Prepaid Card Platform for IOC; AGS Transact stock rises on NSE
AGS Transact Technologies has implemented and commenced managing the Prepaid Card Platform for ‘XtraPower’, the fuel and fleet management programme of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL). AGS Transact will receive a fixed fee for these services, generating an estimated revenue of approximately ₹58 crore over five years.
AGS Transact Technologies stock rises 3.36% on the NSE, trading at ₹109.63.
- September 10, 2024 10:27
Stock market live updates today: JTL Industries has expanded its Galvanized Iron (GI) Plant in Mangaon, Maharashtra. Shares rise 1.40% on the NSE, trading at ₹233.99
- September 10, 2024 10:26
Stock market live updates today: Market rebounds as investors eye inflation data and Fed meeting
US and Indian markets rallied Tuesday morning, driven by bargain hunting and optimism ahead of key economic data releases. The Nifty opened at 24,999.40, up from Monday’s close of 24,936.40, while the Sensex started the day at 81,768.72, rebounding from its previous close of 81,559.54.
- September 10, 2024 10:13
Stock market live updates today: Suzlon Energy shares gain 4% on securing order from NTPC
Track live updates here
- September 10, 2024 10:10
Stock market live updates today: Fitch Ratings-Hong Kong-09 September 2024
The median level of general government (GG) debt/GDP among sovereigns in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) will rise in 2024-2026, with an upward trajectory among both developed and emerging markets, says Fitch Ratings. Limited progress on fiscal consolidation will flatter the region’s economic growth performance relative to other regions with more fiscal consolidation.
Many APAC governments have prioritised growth and cushioning the public from the effects of the global inflation spike over reducing budget deficits since the Covid-19 pandemic. The median level of GG debt/GDP among rated sovereigns in the region was 51.2% in 2024, well above the 38.3% level in 2019.
- September 10, 2024 10:07
Stock market live updates today: Quote on GST Council meeting from Shivashish Karnani, Head of GST, at DPNC Global
“The council has taken various rate rationalisation measures like reduction of GST on cancer drugs from 12% to 5%, namkeens, sharing helicopters for pilgrimage which will lessen the burden on consumers. Council has also decided that foreign airlines will be exempt from GST on services imported from related parties which will help in settling ongoing litigations. For B2C transactions, e-invoicing will be introduced on a voluntary basis which will allow consumers to check invoices and also help foreigners to claim refunds of the GST paid in India. GOM has been established to work out lower rates on insurances including medical, group and health. To curb revenue leakage on metal scrap, GST under RCM is proposed. The new regime for the gaming sector has given a boost to the GST collections and is up around 412% on a 6 months comparative basis
- September 10, 2024 10:05
Stock market live updates today: GMR Airports’ Delhi airport deal attracts ‘Buy’ call from Jefferies, Kotak stays cautious
Jefferies has issued a “Buy” call on GMR Airports, setting a target price of ₹106, citing the Delhi International Airport (DIAL) deal as attractively priced. The brokerage notes that over 50% of its valuation for GMR Airports in its sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) valuation comes from DIAL, in which the Airports Authority of India (AAI) will retain a 26% equity stake. However, Jefferies has not yet reviewed the SOTP valuations for GMR, given that the deal is still in the closing phase.
- September 10, 2024 10:04
Stock market live updates today: IREDA shares surge 5% on NSE, company had inked pacts with SJVN and GMR Energy for a 900 MW hydro-electric project in Nepal
IREDA shares surge 5.16% on NSE, trading at ₹234.69. Company had inked initial pacts with SJVN and GMR Energy for the development and implementation of the 900 MW Upper Karnali hydro-electric project in Nepal.
SJVN shares rose 3.11% on the NSE, trading at ₹130.13.
- September 10, 2024 10:00
Stock market live updates today: *Researchbytes Analyst App *
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb
Recent Interview...
As of 18:34 PM Monday 09 September 2024
Ashiana Housing: Varun Gupta, Director
Expect Remaining Units Of Ashiana Amarah-Phase 4 To Be Sold At Higher Prices
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wHWzwwiTjLY
DreamFolks: Liberatha Kallat, MD
Maintain FY25 Guidance For Revenue Growth At 20%, Gross Margin At 11-13%: DreamFolks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PW8onrY8TQI
KPIT: Sachin Tikekar, President
KPIT Tech’s EV Plans Charging Ahead With India’s ‘EV’olution | Sachin Tikekar On World EV Day
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fgHd31GZKWw
NHPC: Raj Kumar Chaudhary, CMD
NHPC: More Than 50,000 MW Capacity Projects Underway, What’s The Growth Plan For FY25?Shri Raj Kumar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GvGcZ6bQYsw
RBL Bank: Bikram Yadav, Biz Head-Credit Cards
Have Signed Multiple Co-Branded Partnerships Avoid Concentration Risk In Our Sourcing Of Cards: RBL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oIglfYq7ipk
Suzlon Energy: Girish Tanti, VC
Suzlon Bags India’s Largest Wind Energy Order; To Execute Project Across 3 Sites
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IxtXsXm_z9A
SIS: Dhiraj Singh, CEO
SXP Business Will Continue To See Margin Pressure For The Next 2 Quarters: SIS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nhicd6E0Itk
Senco Gold Limited: Suvankar Sen, CEO
Will Invest ?50-60 Crore In Non-Jewellery Business Initially: Senco Gold & Diamonds
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1JxGgHsylG8
S P Apparels: P Sundararajan, CMD
Retailers Are Moving From Bangladesh To India & Other Countries: SP Apparels
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=imxMwVhg3A8
Tilaknagar: Amit Dahanukar, CMD
Expect Brandy Volume To Still Dictate Growth For Next 3 Years: Tilaknagar Industries
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7p3CueQqJnk
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- September 10, 2024 10:00
Stock market live updates today: RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd Founder and Managing Director, Bhanu Chopra, elected Co-Chair of ASSOCHAM’s National Council on Travel & Tourism.
- September 10, 2024 09:52
Stock market live updates today: Sprayking Ltd imports modern finishing machinery from China worth Rs 21.69 million; shares trade flat on BSE at ₹17.06
- September 10, 2024 09:51
Stock market live updates today: Ketan Vyas resigns from position of CFO of Neogen Chemicals
- September 10, 2024 09:51
Stock market live updates today: Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd raises ₹2,400 crore through QIP Shares rise 1.61% on the NSE, trading at ₹711.40
- September 10, 2024 09:51
Stock market live updates today: JSW Neo Energy Ltd, arm of JSW Energy, awarded 600 MW Wind-Solar power project; JSW Energy shares rise on NSE
JSW Neo Energy Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, has received a letter of award for setting up a 600 MW Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project, including 400 MW allotted under a green shoe option, from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd.
JSW Energy shares rose 1.99% on the NSE, trading at ₹745.30
- September 10, 2024 09:48
Stock market live updates today: Gujarat Gas to merge with three state energy firms, GSPC to cease operations
The proposed merger of three Gujarat government energy companies with Gujarat Gas will help synergise and ensure a long-term sustainable future for the new entities born out of the process, said Milind Torwane, managing director of Gujarat Gas. However, once the merger concludes, the four-decade-old Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) will cease to exist.
- September 10, 2024 09:34
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE as at 9.30 am
Top gainers: Divi’s Lab (2.38%), Hero Motocorp (1.82%), Bharti Airtel (1.52%), Power Grid (1.25%), Axis Bank(1.21%)
Top losers: SBI Life (-2.53%), HDFC Life (-2.26%), Bajaj Finserv (-1%), Shriram Finance (-0.65%), M&M (-0.63%)
- September 10, 2024 09:26
Stock market live updates today: Crude oil futures trade lower
Crude oil futures traded lower on Tuesday morning as bearish sentiments prevailed over demand for the commodity among the participants of the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC) in Singapore. At 9.24 am on Tuesday, November Brent oil futures were at $71.77, down by 0.10 per cent, and October crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $68.56, down by 0.22 per cent. September crude oil futures were trading at ₹5770 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Tuesday against the previous close of ₹5776, down by 0.10 per cent, and October futures were trading at ₹5735 against the previous close of ₹5739, down by 0.07 per cent.
- September 10, 2024 09:19
Stock market live updates today: BSE Sensex trades at 81,724.12, marginally higher by 164.58 points or 0.20% as at 9.15 am, and Nifty 50 rose 62.65 points or 0.25% to 24,999.05
- September 10, 2024 09:11
Stock market live updates today: 54th GST Council Meeting held on Monday, 9 th September, 2024
1. Rates Reduced
1.1 Namkeens and Extruded/Expanded Savoury Food Products: GST rate reduced from 18% to 12% for certain savoury food products.
1.2 Cancer Drugs: GST rate reduced from 12% to 5% on Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, Osimertinib, and Durvalumab.
2. Rates Increased
2.1 Car and Motorcycle Seats: GST rate increased from 18% to 28% on car seats to bring parity with motorcycle seats.
3. New Section to be Inserted
3.1 Section 128A of CGST Act, 2017: Introduction of procedures for waiver of interest or penalty under section 73 for FYs 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20.
4. New Rule to be Inserted
4.1 Rule 164 in CGST Rules, 2017: Provides procedure and conditions for waiver of interest or penalty under section 128A of CGST Act, 2017.
5. Clarifications
5.1 Roof Mounted Package Unit (RMPU) Air Conditioning Machines for Railways: Classified under HSN 8415 with 28% GST.
5.2 Life and Health Insurance: A Group of Ministers (GoM) will examine GST on life and health insurance.
5.3 Flying Training Courses: GST exemption clarified for DGCA-approved courses.
5.4 Preferential Location Charges (PLC): Clarified that PLC forms part of composite supply with construction services.
5.5 Affiliation Services: Clarification on the taxability of affiliation services provided by educational boards and universities.
5.6 Ancillary/Intermediate Services by GTA: Clarification that services provided by GTA in the course of transportation constitute a composite supply.
5.7 Import of Services by Branch Office: GST exemption clarified for services imported by foreign airline companies without consideration.
6. Others
6.1 Reverse Charge Mechanism (RCM): Introduced on the supply of metal scrap and renting of commercial property by unregistered persons.
6.2 B2C E-Invoicing: Pilot rollout recommended for selected sectors and states.
6.3 Invoice Management System (IMS): Introduction of new ledgers, including a Reverse Charge Mechanism (RCM) ledger and an Input Tax Credit Reclaim ledger.
6.4 Film Distribution Services: GST liability for past periods regularised where the distributor acts on a principal basis.
6.5 Electricity Supply Services: Exemptions provided for certain ancillary services related to electricity supply.
7. New Recommendations
7.1 Group of Ministers (GoM) on Compensation Cess: Formation recommended to study the future of compensation cess.
- September 10, 2024 09:10
Stock market live updates today: Brokerage view
Jefferies on Axis Bank
Buy Call, Target Rs 1,500
Credit Cost To Normalise; Prefer NIMs Over Growth
Co Reassured That Surge In Credit Costs In Q1 Can Normalise
Credit Cost To Normalise Even As Conservative Provisioning Policy On Unsecured Loans Upfronts
Deposit Growth Is Slower But Bank Is Managing Funding-Cost Better That Helps To Holdon To NIMs
Steps On Premiumisation & Corporate Salary Clients Will Steadily Improve Deposit Franchise
Valuations Are At Discount To Peers; It Stays Among Top Picks
CLSA on ICICI Bank
Outperform Call, Target Rs 1,500
Bank Well Placed On Deposits And Does Not Expect The Cost Of Deposits To Rise Materially
NIM Is Likely To Be Stable & Rate Cut Would Only Result In A Temporary NIM Compression
Bank Is Not Guiding Any Cost-To-Income Ratio Level But It Is Aiming To Deliver Profitable Growth
Jefferies on GMR Airports
Buy Call, Target Rs 106
See The Delhi International Airport Deal As Attractively Priced
Airports Authority Of India Would Continue To Holds 26% Equity Stake Of DIAL
We Haven’t Reviewed SOTP Valuations For Co As Of Now, Given The Deal Is Amid Closure
Over 50% Of The Valuation For GMR Airports In Our SOTP Comes From DIAL
Kotak Inst Eqt on GMR Airports
Sell, TP raised to Rs 74 to incorporate last 2 big surprises, potentially—GAL winning Delhi Duty-free biz & stake consolidation in DIAL
However, need to look beyond naïve approach of considering GMR Airports as monopolistic play on non-aero growth
MOSL on IT
Top Picks Are
HCLTech (Target Rs 2,200)
LTIMindtree (Target Rs 7,400)
Persistent (Target Rs 6,300)
Upgrade Coforge To Buy, Target Rs 8,100
IT Services Sector Could Be On Cusp Of Recovery
Estimate HCLTech To Lead Revenue Growth Among Large Caps Over Next Three Years
Positive Outlook On LTIMindtree Is Based On Its Best-in-class Offerings In Data & ERP Modernisation
Persistent Sys, With Its Strong Product Engineering Background, Remains Fastest-Growing IT Svcs Co
Persistent Sys Well-Positioned To Benefit From Long-Term GenAI Investments
Believe Coforge Can Leverage Synergies From Cigniti
Healthy Growth In Coforge’s Executable Orderbook Bodes Well For Its Core Business
MS on Dixon Tech
Equal-Weight Call, Target Rs 8,696
HP India Is The Third Large Customer That Co Has Onboarded In The IT Hardware Segment
HP Enjoys 28-30% Market Share In India’s Desktop And Notebook Segment
Lenovo And Acer Have Around 15% Each Market Share
MS on Suzlon Energy
Overweight Call, Target Rs 73.4
NTPC Project Scope Includes Supply Of Turbines, Erection & Commissioning And O&M
The Large Contract Offers Improved Earnings Visibility For FY26-27
HSBC on Life Insurance
Industry’s Individual APE Growth Moderated To 10% Vs 18-19% YoY Run-rate In Previous 3 Months
Growth Slowdown Was Sharper For Large Insurers Vs Small Insurers
Growth In Number Of Policies Sold Also Moderated
ICICI Pru’s Individual APE Growth (29%) Remained Faster Than Industry’s
HDFCLIFE Continued Its Healthy Growth In NoPs
Nomura on Life Insurance
Growth Was Soft In August
Private Players Continued To Outpace The Overall Industry
Growth Of The Public Insurance Industry Was Muted
Private Players’ Market Share Increased To Nearly 70%
YTD FY25 Growth Came In At 17%/23% YoY For The Overall Industry/Private Players
GS on Marico
Buy, TP Rs 715
NDR takeaways: Growth agenda on track
Management reiterated their expectation of growing India biz in double digits starting FY25
CO has scaled up its foods biz 4x over FY20-24 & targets to grow 2x in next 3 yrs
Int biz is steady
- September 10, 2024 09:09
Stock market live updates today: SPOT INDEX LEVELS for Date 10-SEP -2024:\
NIFTY 50: SPOT SUPPORT AT 24800 BELOW THIS 24700, RESISTANCE AT 25100 ABOVE THIS 25200
BANKNIFTY: SPOT SUPPORT AT 50800 BELOW THIS 50500, RESISTANCE AT 51300 ABOVE THIS 51500
NIFTY FIN SERVICE: SPOT SUPPORT AT 23700 BELOW THIS 23600, RESISTANCE AT 23800 ABOVE THIS 23900\
BSE SENSEX: SPOT SUPPORT AT 81300 BELOW THIS 81000, RESISTANCE AT 81800 ABOVE THIS 82000
Securities in Ban For Trade Date 10-SEP-2024:\
ABFRL
2\BALRAMCHIN
3\BANDHANBNK
4\BIOCON
5\CHAMBLFERT
6\HINDCOPPER
7\RBLBANK
- September 10, 2024 08:53
Stock market live updates today: Kross IPO subscribed 88% on Day 1
The Jamshedpur-based Auto parts manufacturer Kross Ltd’s IPO, which opened on Monday, was subscribed 0.88 times, mainly due to retail interest. While QIBs did not show interest on Day 1 of the issue opening on Monday, the retail portion was subscribed 1.50 times. The HNIs (non-institution) portion received bids 0.6 times so far.
- September 10, 2024 08:51
Stock market live updates today: IMPORTANT EX-DIVIDEND TODAY
MSTC – Rs 5
SYRMA SGS – Rs 1.5
VEDANTA – Rs 20
- September 10, 2024 08:51
Stock market live updates today: Sameet Chavan, Head Research, Technical and Derivative - Angel One
The rub-off effect of last week’s profit booking caused a mild negative start for our market. During the first hour, the market fell to an intraday low of around 24750 due to ongoing profit booking. However, there was no significant weakness after this drop, and prices gradually recovered throughout the day, ending with a gain of 0.34% at 24937.
This session provided some relief for the bulls, as there was no further major decline following Friday’s sharp drop. Despite this, the technical outlook remains cautious. Prices approached the key 20-day EMA support level and found some stability. However, last week’s Bearish Engulfing pattern and the negative crossover of the RSI Smoothened, coupled with negative divergence, signal ongoing weakness. We advise against aggressive long positions and suggest using any market rebound to exit longs at key resistance levels. Immediate resistance is seen at 25080 - 25120, formed by key retracement levels.
Support is at 24750 - 24700; a break below this could lead to further weakness towards 24500. While smart buying in Private Banks and FMCG has supported the market bounce, thematic moves may continue, but caution is warranted as the market’s undertone remains bearish.
- September 10, 2024 08:50
Stock market live updates today: Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities
U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Monday, as equities bounced back from the worst week for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average since March 2023. A renewed wave of dip buying stimulated a rebound in stocks after a selloff triggered by economic concerns, with traders now looking to this week’s inflation data for clues on the size of Federal Reserve rate cuts.
Asian stocks reversed early losses to rise marginally on Tuesday following Wall Street’s overnight rally, though concerns about a still-struggling Chinese economy kept sentiment in check. Chinese stocks slid to seven-month lows in the previous session while the yuan came under pressure on renewed calls for further stimulus measures from Beijing to prop up its economy.
Nifty snapped a three-day losing streak on Sept 09 and ended in the positive. At close, Nifty was up 0.36% or 88.3 points at 24940.5. Nifty formed a small body positive candle on Sept 09 and gave an indication of a small recovery. Nifty could face resistance from the 25078-25236 band in the near term while 24564 could offer support.
- September 10, 2024 08:49
Stock market live updates today: Stock Split Dates
Andhra Paper Ltd.
Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.2/-
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 564.45
Ex - Stock Split 11 Sept 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last day trade for before split Today
- September 10, 2024 08:49
Stock market live updates today: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 11 Sept 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Acknit Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 305.4
AGI Greenpac Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.6
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 948.6
BCL Industries Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 56.27
Finolex Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 307
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2188.7
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 478.5
SNL Bearings Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.7
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 412.35
Subros Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.8
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 785.85
TV Today Network Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.8.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 268.65
Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 344.5
General Insurance Corporation Of India
Dividend Per Share Rs.10
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 403.65
- September 10, 2024 08:45
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that will see action today: September 10, 2024
The GST Council that met on Monday decided to reduce the GST rate on certain cancer drugs from 12 per cent to 5 per cent, aimed at reducing the overall cost of cancer treatment. Those drugs are Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, Osimertinib, and Durvalumab. In another decision, GST rate has been reduced prospectively from 18 per cent to 12 per cent for namkeens and savoury items. Gopal Snacks/Bikaji: Foods and pharma stocks will remain in focus. Read more
- September 10, 2024 08:44
Stock market live updates today: Tolins Tyres IPO sees good response from retail investors on Day 1
The ₹230-crore IPO from Kerala-based Tolins Tyres saw a strong response from investors on Day 1 of issue opening itself. The issue was subscribed 1.80 times so far, as retail investors shown keen interest. The retail portion was subscribed 3.17 times while that of QIBs and NIIs (non-institution) 0.13 times and 0.82 times respectively.
- September 10, 2024 08:40
Stock market live updates today: Bajaj Housing Finance IPO generates interest from all category of investors
The initial public offering of Bajaj Housing Finance, was well received by all category of investors on Day 1 itself. The IPO has been subscribed 2.02 times overall so far. It was subscribed within a few hours of opening on Monday.
The ₹6,560-crore IPO comes at a price band of ₹66-70. Interestingly, QIBs, who play a waiting game till the last day, were active on Day 1 itself, and the portion reserved for them was subscribed 1.07 times. NIIs and the retail investors’ portion was subscribed 4.35 times and 1.51 times, respectively.
- September 10, 2024 08:21
Stock market live updates today: Fund House Recommendations
GS on Marico: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 715/Sh (Positive)
CLSA on ICICI Bank: Maintain Outperform on Bank, target price at Rs 1500/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Axis Bank: Maintain Buy on Bank, target price at Rs 1500/Sh (Positive)
CLSA on Nippon Life: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 700/Sh (Positive)
Incred on SBI Life: Upgrade to Add on Company, raise target price at Rs 2150/Sh (Positive)
MOSL on Coforge: Upgrade to Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 8100/Sh (Positive)
MOSL on TCS: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 5400/Sh (Positive)
MOSL on Infosys: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 2200/Sh (Positive)
MOSL on HCL Tech: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 2200/Sh (Positive)
MOSL on LTIM: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 7400/Sh (Positive)
MOSL on LTTS: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 6600/Sh (Positive)
MOSL on Cyient: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 2300/Sh (Positive)
MOSL on Persistent: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 6300/Sh (Positive)
MOSL on Tech M: Maintain Neutral on Company, raise target price at Rs 1600/Sh (Positive)
MOSL on MPhasis: Maintain Neutral on Company, raise target price at Rs 3000/Sh (Positive)
MS on Suzlon: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 73/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on GMR Airports: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 106/Sh (Positive)
Citi on Vodafone Idea: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 22/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on Life Insurance: Industry’s individual APE growth moderated to 10% Vs 18-19% YoY run-rate in previous 3 months (Neutral)
Jefferies on India Strategy: Chief Economic Advisor has raised the debate of whether headline inflation or core inflation should be used for policy making (Neutral)
Morgan Stanley on Life Insurance: Aug-24 individual APE at 15% YoY was on a strong base (Neutral)
Citi on Infosys: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 1955/Sh (Neutral)
MOSL on Wipro: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 500/Sh (Neutral)
MOSL on Zensar Tech: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 760/Sh (Neutral)
Citi on HDFC Life: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 735/Sh (Neutral)
Citi on LIC: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1280/Sh (Neutral)
Citi on SBI Life: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2000/Sh (Neutral)
Citi on ICICI Pru: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 670/Sh (Neutral)
MS on Dixon Tech: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 8696/Sh (Neutral)
- September 10, 2024 08:19
Stock market live updates today: PREMIER ENERGIES RECEIVED ORDER FROM UTTAR PRADESH DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE WORTH 2.15B RUPEES
- September 10, 2024 08:19
Stock market live updates today: ZAGGLE PREPAID OCEAN SERVICES HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH HDFC ERGO GENERAL INSURANCE FOR REWARD PLATFORM ‘ZAGGLE PROPEL’
- September 10, 2024 08:17
Stock market live updates today: Oracle Q1 25 Earnings:
- Adj EPS $1.39 (est $1.33)
- Revenue $13.31B (est $13.26B)
- Oper Income $5.71B (est $5.59B)
- Cloud Infrastructure Rev $2.2B Inline
- To Implement Strategic Partnership, Amazon & Google
(Earnings are better than estimates, stock prices jumped by 9 percent post trading hours)
- September 10, 2024 08:14
Stock market live updates today: SUZLON ANNOUNCES INDIA’S LARGEST WIND ENERGY ORDER OF 1,166 MW FROM NTPC GREEN ENERGY LIMITED, THE RENEWABLES ARM OF NTPC
- September 10, 2024 08:13
Stock market live updates today: SME Bulletin - September, 09 2024
★ Orders and Agreements
1. V R Infraspace Ltd has received two work orders from Integrity Infrabuild Developers Ltd totaling ₹2.77 crores. The orders pertain to the construction of box culvert structures in Panchmahal and Halol Taluka, with a completion period of 40 days. #VR
2. Megatherm Induction Ltd shared business updates including the unpledging of 30 lakh shares, receipt of orders worth ₹18.68 crores additionally the company also received approx. ₹123 crores in orders between April and September 2024 and is negotiating orders worth ₹90 crores. The company is also nearing completion of a large transformer manufacturing facility. #MEGATHERM
3. SLONE Infosystems Limited has secured an order valued at ₹3.96 Crores plus GST from JBA Infosolutions Private Limited for 600 Lenovo L14 laptops. This order includes a 3-year Premier service package and is scheduled for immediate execution. #SLONE
4. Oriana Power’s subsidiary, Truere Surya, has received an order for a 128 MW solar power plant from Dalmia Cement, with an estimated project cost of ₹520 crore. Dalmia Cement will also invest ₹44.8 crore to acquire a 26% equity stake in the subsidiary, as part of their renewable energy initiatives. #ORIANA
★ News / Events / Announcements
5. RBM Infracon received a major ₹3,498 crore order from ONGC, broken into ₹3,371 crore for crude oil and ₹127 crore for gas at Nandej. This boosts their order book to ₹4,884+ crore, with the contract lasting 15 years. #RBMINFRA
6. Aprameya Engineering Ltd received a show cause notice from the Income Tax Department for a delay in depositing TDS during the financial year 2022-2023. The company will respond within the prescribed timelines, and no monetary impact has been detailed so far. #APRAMEYA
7. Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd announced the establishment of two new Shuddhi Ayurveda Panchkarma centers in Bikaner and Panchkula. The Bikaner center has 28 rooms and 30 beds, while the Panchkula center features 32 rooms and 49 beds. #JSLL
8. Agni Green Power Ltd is involved in legal disputes with IOCL over a solar power project and with HPL for unpaid dues. Arbitration is ongoing, and both cases are pending further adjudication. #AGNI
9. Kontor Space Ltd has signed a strategic LOI to lease an independent building in Andheri’s MIDC. The G+5 structure will house approximately 1,000 seats and is set to become operational in Q4 of the current fiscal year. #KONTOR
10. Maxposure Ltd has filed a patent for an Auto PA Pause system in its Wireless Inflight Entertainment, using electromagnetic fields to detect announcements. This innovation addresses a key aviation requirement, improving the passenger experience without manual involvement. #MAXPOSURE
★ Credit Rating
11. Asarfi Hospital Ltd received an upgraded credit rating from CareEdge Ratings, with its long-term bank facilities rated ‘CARE BB+; Stable’. The previous rating of ‘CARE BB-; Stable; Issuer Not Cooperating’ was revised due to improved operations. #ASARFI
★ Incorporation / Subsidiary / Acquisition
12. Cargosol Logistics Limited is expanding its subsidiary’s operations in Thailand, driven by increased manufacturing shifts from China to Thailand. This strategic move is expected to capitalize on the growing logistics demand and enhance future revenue growth. #CARGOSOL
- September 10, 2024 08:12
Stock market live updates today: 📉 Post Market Update: 9th September 2024 - 3:45 PM
Indian markets closed flat today with minor declines in the major indices:
- Nifty 50: Closed at 24,936, up by 0.34%
- Sensex: Closed at 81,559, up by 0.46%
Market Volatility
India VIX: Down by 6.44%, now at 14.24
Put Call Ratio: 0.68
Mid Cap & Small Cap Indices
📉 Mid Cap: Down by 0.25%, closed at 21,621
📉 Small Cap: Down by 0.83%, closed near 18,155
Sectoral Performance
🟢 Nifty FMCG: Best performing sector, up by 2.04%
🟢 Nifty Private Bank: Up by 1.12%
🔻 Nifty Oil & Gas: Down by 1.37%
Top Gainers
🚀 Alembic Pharmaceuticals: +8.83%, closed at ₹1,203
🚀 Jubilant Pharmova: +8.36%, closed at ₹1,031
Top Loser
🔻 Jupiter Wagon: Down by more than 7%
In the News
- Greaves Cotton: Shares surged by 6.25% as its subsidiary, Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited, received government incentives under the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) for its two-wheeler models Nexus, Primus, Magnus, and Zeal.
- NMDC: Shares dropped 1.57% as global iron ore prices hit a 22-month low due to a slowdown in China’s real estate sector.
- JSW Infrastructure: Shares climbed by 1.53% after the company approved capacity expansion for its JSW Jaigarh and JSW Dharamtar Ports.
- Thomas Cook India: Shares increased by 1.3% after signing an MOU with Malaysia Aviation Group, alongside SOTC Travel.
- Nazara Technologies: Shares surged by 0.46% following its acquisition of a 48.42% stake in Paperboat Apps for ₹300 crore.
- SpiceJet: Shares soared by 4.12% after restructuring a $137.68 million debt with Carlyle Aviation, converting $40 million into equity to reduce its debt burden.
- Granules India: Shares fell by 3.09% following the completion of a USFDA inspection, which resulted in six observations at its Gagillapur facility.
- Ola Electric: Shares dropped by 4.57% on the expiry of its one-month lock-in period, making 18.18 crore shares eligible for trading.
- Deep Industries: Shares surged by 19.99% after securing a ₹1,402 crore order from ONGC for production enhancement operations at its Rajahmundry asset.
- September 10, 2024 08:09
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity:
09 September 2024
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +1176.55
(14679.24 - 13502.69)
DII: NET BUY: +1757.02
(12172.78 - 10415.76)
- September 10, 2024 08:09
Stock market live updates today: EASYMYTRIP board Meet On 13 Sept to considering the proposal of multiple acquisitions.
- September 10, 2024 08:08
Stock market live updates today: Today’s stock recommendation
- September 10, 2024 07:06
Stock market live updates today: Domestic markets to see positive opening
Domestic markets are expected to open on a flattish to positive note on Tuesday amid mixed signals from global markets Though the US markets closed on a strong note overnight, Asian stocks are mixed. In early deals on Tuesday, stocks in Tokyo and Australia inched up, while Korean stocks are down.
However, analysts expect a risk-on strategy to continue for domestic markets.
- September 10, 2024 06:53
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: Usha Martin (₹363.3)
The stock of Usha Martin, which was in a downtrend since July, seems to have turned the trend up. It was largely moving in a sideways trend over the last month. However, last week, it surpassed the resistance at ₹345. On Monday, too, the scrip managed to close above this level, indicating good buying interest. Read more
- September 10, 2024 06:50
Stock market live updates today: PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO opens today in ₹456-480 price band
The ₹1,100-crore initial public offering of PN Gadgil Jewellers opens today in the ₹456-480 price band. The Maharashtra-based company’s IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹850 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares to the tune of ₹250 crore by a promoter SVG Business Trust. The IPO closes on September 12.
Not less than 35 per cent of the net Issue is reserved for retails, while up to 50 per cent is reserved for QIBs, and the balance 15 per cent for NIIs. The issue’s lot size is 31 equity shares and in multiples of 31 equity shares thereafter.
- September 10, 2024 06:41
Stock market live updates today: BoB receives 2.8X subscription for its ₹5,000 cr infra bond issuance
Bank of Baroda on Monday said it has raised ₹5,000 crore via long-term 10-year infrastructure bonds at a coupon rate of 7.26 per cent.
- September 10, 2024 06:38
Stock market live updates today: Centre expands CCI’s deal scrutiny window via new ‘deal value threshold’ provision
The revamped merger control regime as envisaged under the Competition (Amendment) Act 2023 is now a reality with the Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) on Monday notifying several provisions in this regard to be effective from September 10.
The MCA has now overhauled the merger control regime in India by implementing the much-awaited ‘deal value threshold’ provision that would bring certain M&A deals within the scope of prior CCI approval.
Also, more accountability is now being statutorily demanded from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), which is now required to complete its merger review within 150 days as against the current timeline of 210 days.
- September 10, 2024 06:36
Stock market live updates today: GMR Group buys 10% stake in Delhi Airport, marking Fraport’s exit from India
GMR group is purchasing 10 per cent stake in Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) from German airport operator Fraport AG for around ₹1058 crore ($ 126 million).
- September 10, 2024 06:34
Stock market live updates today: SEBI aligns FVCI registration with that of FPIs
SEBI has harmonised the KYC and registration requirements of foreign venture capital investors (FVCI) with that of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). Read more
- September 10, 2024 06:32
Stock market live updates today: Suzlon wins 1,166 MW order from NTPC Green: A role model contract, says CEO
The contract that underpins the 1,166 MW order that Suzlon Energy received today from NTPC Green is a “role model contract”, says Jayaram Prasad Chalasani, CEO, Suzlon.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- BSE
- NSE
- Sensex
- Nifty
- Stocks to Watch
- stocks and bonds
- stock market
- stock exchanges
- stock splits
- stock options
- stock broking
- stock activity
- financing and stock offering
- stocks and shares
- market shares
- share market
- shareholder activism
- Nifty Bank
- money market
- financial markets
- commodities market
- futures and options
- HinduRef
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.