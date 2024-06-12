June 12, 2024 09:26

On Wednesday, the Indian stock market started on a flat note but with a positive bias as the BSE Sensex rose by 0.20% and the NSE Nifty climbed by 0.23%. In the US, stock market indices closed with mixed results, with the Nasdaq ending in the green while the Dow closed in the red.

Analysts anticipate the market to remain lacklustre until the Budget presentation. Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, highlighted the notable activity in PSU stocks driven by the retention of key cabinet portfolios with BJP.

Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com, pointed out that FIIs covered their short positions, and the weekly options data indicated support around 23,200 and resistance around 23,500. Kotak Institutional Equities highlighted the tough choices facing investors, emphasizing the need for rational investments. Yes Securities cautioned about lower valuation multiples due to election outcomes, advising investors to focus on selecting reasonably priced stocks with high earnings visibility.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, noted a decline in India VIX, indicating reduced volatility and the market’s entry into a consolidation phase. He emphasized the need for investors to focus on fundamentals and news flows. Looking ahead, tonight’s US inflation numbers and the Fed policy outcome are expected to influence the direction of the global equity market.

Overall, the market sentiment is cautious as investors navigate through mixed domestic and international cues. This reflects a nuanced understanding of the challenges and opportunities ahead, creating an atmosphere of thorough analysis and prudent decision-making within the investment community.