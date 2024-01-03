Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 03 January 2024.
- January 03, 2024 10:02
Stock Market Live Today: All Adani group stocks are up 2.7-16% - ahead of the SC verdict on the Hindenburg case
- January 03, 2024 10:01
Stock Recommendations: IG Petrochemicals (Buy)
IG Petrochemicals Ltd (IGPL), serving as the flagship company within the Dhanuka Group, is the largest manufacturer of Phthalic Anhydride (PAN) in India. The company is one of the most cost-efficient producers of PAN globally.
PAN is a downstream product derived from Orthoxylene (OX), a fundamental petrochemical. Functioning as a versatile intermediate in organic chemistry, PAN plays a pivotal role in the production of Plasticizers, Unsaturated Polyester Resins, Alkyl Resins, and Polyols. Presently, the spread between PAN and OX has narrowed from its decadal average of $150-200 per MT to $90 per MT.
- January 03, 2024 10:00
Stock Recommendations: Zomato (Buy)
Zomato has raised its platform fee for food delivery services by 33 per cent, hiking it from ₹3 to ₹4 per order in key markets effective January 1, 2024. It started levying a convenience fee of ₹2 per order in August 2023, which subsequently rose to ₹3 per order by end of August.
The resultant convenience fee (two months) has been one of the drivers of growth of 60bp q-o-q and 220 bps y-o-y in the take rate (19.4 per cent, excluding delivery charges) in Q2-FY24. The food delivery adjusted revenue too grew 21.8 per cent y-o-y in Q2-FY24 vs 18.5 per cent y-o-y in Q1-FY24.
- January 03, 2024 10:00
Stock Recommendations: Tata Consumer Products: Tea, salt and now coffee
Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL) will merge its subsidiary Tata Coffee Limited (TCL) with itself via share issuance by January 15 th—the record date. With this, TCPL moves one step closer to realising its aim of being a large integrated FMCG company.
Prior to the current move to consolidate operations, TCPL had been consolidating Tata Coffee’s financials. This will remove redundancy in management structure, benefit both entities from market reach of each other and eliminate minority interest in TCL.
- January 03, 2024 09:56
Stock Market Live Today: Bank of Maharashtra sees 1.54% surge, records ₹2,45,738 crore deposits in December 2023
Bank of Maharashtra stock rises by 1.54% on the NSE, trading at ₹46.15. The bank recorded total deposits at ₹2,45,738 crore in December 2023, as against ₹2,08,436 crore in December 2022.
- January 03, 2024 09:54
Stock Market Live Today: Sun Pharma hit 52-week high at 1,304.65, currently trades at ₹1,297 on the NSE, up by 0.06%.
- January 03, 2024 09:42
Stock Market Live Today: Nifty Outlook: Anand James, Geojit Financial Services, anticipates neutral bias with potential upswings
Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, on Nifty outlook:
The anticipated slide towards 21420/370 stopped midway yesterday, and effected a reversal move strong enough to take away much of the downside momentum. So, it appears, the Nifty will start the day with a neutral bias, or even attempt to push higher, as long as above 21645. However, favoured view expects bears to regroup, as long upswings are held below 21693 or 21740
- January 03, 2024 09:41
Stock Market Live Today: Market volatility surges, renewed interest in pharmaceuticals: V K Vijayakumar of Geojit Financial Services
Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
“Market has turned highly volatile with profit booking triggered by high valuations. Even DIIs who have been consistent buyers are booking profits. Buying on dips also is happening simultaneously. These twin moves of profit booking and dip buying will keep the market highly volatile in the near-term. An important trend in the market is the renewed buying in pharmaceuticals. Further buying can be expected in this segment. The Supreme Court judgement on the Adani- Hindenberg issue expected this morning will have a sentimental impact on the Adani stocks in particular and the overall market in general.
Long-term investors can buy the fairly-valued largecap private banking stocks which have the potential to outperform the Nifty this year.”
- January 03, 2024 09:35
Nifty Today: Major gainers, losers at 9.30 a.m.
Major gainers on the NSE at 9:30 am:
Adani Enterprises (4.49%); Adani Ports (2.83%); Bajaj Finserv (0.97%); ITC (0.90%); Eicher Motors (0.64%)
Major losers: JSW Steel (-2.33%); Tata Steel (-1.97%); Hindalco (-1.94%); Wipro (-1.75%); Infosys (-1.59%)
- January 03, 2024 09:34
Stock Market Live Today: Glenmark Pharma set to introduce Liraglutide Biosimilar in India; stock up 0.45%
Glenmark Pharma: Company to Launch Biosimilar of Popular Anti-Diabetic Drug, Liraglutide, in India. Glenmark stock up by 0.45% on the NSE, trading at ₹892.80.
- January 03, 2024 09:33
Stock Market Live Today: Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd has achieved a prestigious Silver Medal from EcoVadis.
- January 03, 2024 09:33
Stock Market Live Today: Tata Chemicals fined by CGST offices for ₹1.77 crore; stock trades weak
Tata Chemicals has received orders from (i) Office of the Assistant Commissioner of CGST and Central Excise, Maharashtra and (ii) Assistant Commissioner (ST) Tamil Nadu, levying a penalty of ₹1,52,46,868 and ₹25,27,316 respectively, under Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 (CGST Act). The stock down by 1.47% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,105.80.
- January 03, 2024 09:32
Stock Recommendations: Bernstein on Pharma Sector (2024 outlook)
Cipla - Top Pick
Outperform - Sun, Cipla, Biocon, & Gland
Market Perform - DRL, Lupin, Aurobindo, & Alkem
Underperform - Divis & Abbott
2024 is possibly a year to take a breather
Don’t see significant catalysts
- January 03, 2024 09:32
Stock Recommendations: Jefferies on Banks (2024 outlook)
Like Axis, ICICI, IIB, HDFB & SBI
Vals attractive for Growth & ROE
- January 03, 2024 09:32
Stock Recommendations: Jefferies in Industrials (2024 outlook)
Top picks - L&T, Siemens, Thermax & KEI
Operating leverage surprise should continue in 2024
- January 03, 2024 09:32
Stock Recommendations: MS on Federal BK
EW, TP Rs 165
Loan growth moderated while customer deposits continued to do well.
Gross loan growth was 3.3% QoQ (18.4% YoY) vs. +5% QoQ last qtr
Customer deposits grew 3.9% QoQ (+18% YoY).
Overall deposit growth was lower at 2.9% QoQ
- January 03, 2024 09:31
Stock Recommendations: MS on PNB Hsg
OW, TP Rs 970
India Ratings upgraded Co’s NCD rating to IND AA + from IND AA with a stable outlook
See this development as +ve for growth & profitability – it could help improve both availability & cost of borrowing, thereby benefiting loan spreads & loan growth
- January 03, 2024 09:31
Stock Recommendations: MS on M&M Fin
EW, TP Rs 285
Disbursements were -7.5% MoM (+5% YoY), 3% below MSe.
Gross assets rose 25% YoY (+0.3% MoM)
Have assumed higher growth (15% YoY) in F4Q24, so if disbursements do not pick up, there could be risks to our AUM forecast.
- January 03, 2024 09:31
Stock Recommendations: Jefferies on M&M Fin
Hold, TP Rs 295
For 3Q, AUM grew by 25%YoY (3% QoQ) to Rs969bn, tad below est.
Disbursements grew 7% YoY in 3Q
Collection eff. was steady YoY at 98% in Dec-23
At 1.8x FY25E core BV, risk/reward balanced given 12-14% ROE outlook over FY24-26E
- January 03, 2024 09:31
Stock Recommendations: GS on Avenue Supermart
Sell, TP Rs 3650
3QFY24 update: Growth moderates further, despite favorable festive timing
Store expansion has also slowed significantly in FY24
- January 03, 2024 09:30
Stock Recommendations: HSBC on Avenue Supermart
Buy, TP Rs 4600
3QFY24 sales growth declined sequentially to c17% yoy; throughput improved, but remained below pre COVID-19 levels
Five stores were opened in 3Q (17 so far in FY24) taking overall stores count to 341; still a pedestrian pace
- January 03, 2024 09:30
Stock Recommendations: MS on Avenue Supermart
TP Rs 4471
Operational metrics improve further, pace of store additions needs to pick up
Standalone 3Q revenue of Rs132bn was up 17% YoY (+8% QoQ), led by an 11% increase in store count, on average
Estimate that implied SSSG was 7%.
- January 03, 2024 09:28
Stock Market Live Today: Gensol Engineering Limited has been awarded a contract for a 33 MW AC solar power project by Sarda Energy & Minerals
- January 03, 2024 09:28
Stock Market Live Today: Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd has been awarded four contracts for supply of Micro Irrigation Systems
- January 03, 2024 09:27
Stock Market Live Today: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has launched a biosimilar of the popular10,11 anti‐diabetic drug, Liraglutide.
- January 03, 2024 09:27
Stock Market Live Today: APSEZ reports robust cargo handling growth: 42% YoY surge in December 2023
In December 2023, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) handled 35.65 MMT of cargo volumes, resulting in a strong 42% year-on-year (YoY) increase. Dry bulk cargo handling was up 63% while handling of containers increased by over 28% on a YoY basis. For the quarter ended December, APSEZ handled around 109 MMT of overall cargo, with around 106 MMT contributed by our domestic ports portfolio. In the initial nine months of FY 24, APSEZ managed around 311 MMT of total cargo, which is a healthy 23% YoY growth.
- January 03, 2024 09:26
Commodities Market Live Today: Crude oil futures dip slightly despite prior day’s 1.5% loss
Crude oil futures traded marginally lower on Wednesday morning after losing more than 1.5 per cent on Tuesday. There was pressure on risk assets in the market despite the increased tensions in Red Sea region. At 9.22 am on Wednesday, March Brent oil futures were at $75.888, down by 0.01 per cent; and February crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $70.37, down by 0.01 per cent. January crude oil futures were trading at ₹5883 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Wednesday morning against the previous close of ₹5943, down by 1.01 per cent; and February futures were trading at ₹5932 as against the previous close of ₹5989, down by 0.95 per cent.
- January 03, 2024 09:21
Stock Market Live Today: OPENING BELL: Sensex and Nifty start weak amid global uncertainty
Indian benchmark indices, namely Sensex and Nifty, initiated the day with weakness on Wednesday, influenced by frail global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex witnessed a decline of 251.5 points, opening at 71,640.98.
Similarly, the NSE Nifty dropped 30.30 points, marking an early trade at 21,635.50. Analysts highlighted the necessity for fresh catalysts in both global and domestic markets, noting that prevailing positives have already been factored in.
The indices witnessed some pullback in Tuesday’s sessions as the IT and the banking heavyweights witnessed some selling pressure, said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com. However, the overall market was not very negative and certain sectors such as Pharma and Oil & Gas continued their upmove, he said.
“The overall data from the FIIs remain positive with minor unwinding seen, while in the options segment the put writers in the index had to cover their positions,” he added.
Mandar Bhojane, Equity Research Analyst, Choice Broking, said: “Analysing Open Interest (OI) data, the highest OI on the call side is noted at the 21,800 level, followed by the 22,000 strike prices. On the put side, the highest OI is observed at the 21,500 strike price. This data provides insights into the levels where options traders have the greatest exposure.”
Profit taking in banking, IT, auto and realty stocks took a toll on the markets, as expensive valuations prompted investors to pare their holdings, said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.
“Besides, the ongoing conflict in the Red Sea has been making investors jittery as any flare-up in violence could trigger an upsurge in oil prices and weigh on the economy. The biggest negative catalyst: COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 cases have seen a surge throughout India. Strictly speaking, if the last two days’ trading action on Dalal Street is any indication, then volatility could be seen going ahead,” he cautioned.
Avdhut Bagkar, a Technical and Derivatives Analyst at StoxBox, observed global markets declining on Tuesday, following a similar trend seen at the close of 2023. US markets witnessed weakness, notably in technology stocks, reflecting a pullback after recent strength. The Nasdaq Composite and S&P500 tumbled on the year’s first trading day. Asia anticipates India’s factory activity data while monitoring escalating tensions in the Red Sea after Iran deployed a destroyer. RBI may announce a new 10-year benchmark bond soon. Oil prices fluctuated due to Red Sea tensions, while gold prices rose, expecting potential US Fed rate cuts. Additionally, the Supreme Court prepares to announce its judgment on petitions involving Adani Group allegations. Sensex and Nifty anticipate a negative start on Wednesday after a lower low marked a distribution day in the recent pullback rally.
- January 03, 2024 08:52
Stock Market Live Today: Jefferies 2024 Outlook for Industrials
Election Sound Bites to Keep Stocks Higher 2023 saw earnings upgrades for most industrial companies. Order flow growth YoY slowed for some but was in double digits. Operating leverage surprise should continue in 2024. Upcoming budget signalling some govt capex growth slowdown is a potential negative, but indigenisation focus and PSU/pvt sector driven industrial/power capex should help stocks. 8 of our 10 covered companies are Buy-rated, except Cummins and BHEL.
Top picks - L&T, Siemens, Thermax and KEI.
- January 03, 2024 08:51
Stock Market Live Today: Nuvama Institutional Equities on retail sector
While initial expectations during the Q2FY24 results season and initial festive channel checks pointed to optimism both on underlying demand revival and one-off factors—favourable base, festive shift tailwind—the quarter does not seem to be showing any improvement in sentiment/performance. This also poses a larger question on when and how revival will play out given the festive trigger is behind.
Key highlights: i) Trent is expected to sustain outperformance. ii) QSR companies’ SSSG would see no major sequential pickup despite a favourable base. iii) Jewellery demand is stable and remains an exception. Overall, top picks remain Sapphire Foods, Trent and RBA; negative on Page Industries, Bata India and DMart.
- January 03, 2024 08:50
Stock Market Live Today: Institutional equities initiates ‘Buy’ ratings for Indian REITs, forecasts growth
Nuvama Institutional Equities has initiated BUYs for all Indian listed REITs - Embassy REIT, Mindspace REIT, Brookfield REIT and Nexus REIT. The firm said that the worst seems to be over for the office space in India and it has forecast 10-13 per cent growth in net operating income for the three office REITs during the years FY24 to FY27. For Nexus it has forecast NOI annual growth of 8% during the same period, saying that the retail consumption is likely a secular growth story.
- January 03, 2024 08:49
Stock Market Live Today: Pre-market comment by Avdhut Bagkar of StoxBox
Avdhut Bagkar Technical and Derivatives Analyst, StoxBox.
On the global front, Stocks moved mostly lower during trading on Tuesday, extending the pullback seen in the final trading session of 2023. The weakness in the US’ broader markets came as some traders continued to cash in on recent strength, particularly among technology stocks. Taking cues from Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P500 indexes tumble on the first trading day of the year. Investors in Asia await India’s factory activity data from S&P Global for December, while oil prices will also be closely watched following Iran’s deployment of a destroyer to the Red Sea that has ratcheted up tensions in the region. Further, RBI is likely to announce a new 10-year benchmark bond early next week or on January 8. On the commodity front, Oil prices were volatile today after Iran dispatched a warship to the Red Sea, as the situation remains tense in the critical waterway for global shipments that has seen vessels attacked by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Meanwhile, Gold prices gained today, boosted by expectations of an easing of monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve in 2024 as investors look forward to a slew of economic data this week that could shed more light on the timing of rate cuts. In the major development, Supreme Court will pronounce judgement on a batch of petitions seeking court-monitored investigation into the allegations made by made by the US-based Hindenburg Research against the Adani group of companies regarding violations of the stock market. Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a negative start to Wednesday’s trade in line with global market losses this morning.
The benchmark index opened with selling pressure to mark the day’s low of 21555 in the opening hour, however, it managed to generate modest buying interest and recovered 100 points to close marginally above 21660. With this it marked the first lower low in the recent pullback rally making it a distribution day. The index is anticipated to invite further selling pressure on closing below the support of 21590
- January 03, 2024 08:48
Stock Market Live Today: Today’s Corporate Action: 3rd Jan Ex Date
INDIAN LINK CHAIN MANUFACTURES LTD.
Stock Split From Rs.100/- to Rs.10
- January 03, 2024 08:48
Stock Market Live Today: Upgraded rating for Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy by Nuvama Institutional Equities to ‘Buy’, target price raised to Rs 620
Nuvama Institutional Equities has retained its ‘buy’ rating on Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, and raised its 12-month target price for the stock to Rs 620. The target price revision is led by a 120 basis point cut in the weighted average cost of capital as the recent successful QIP fund raise of Rs 1500 crore has tipped the balance sheet into cash.
- January 03, 2024 08:47
Stock market Live Today: 2024’s second trading day: Unease hits Nifty & Bank Nifty amid volatility
Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
“On the second trading day of 2024, Nifty and Bank Nifty experienced uneasiness marked by profit-taking, driven by a surge in COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 cases in India. Described as a day of “volatility” on Dalal Street, the overbought technical conditions triggered panic among Nifty Bulls after it reached a new all-time high at 21,834.35. Buzzing stocks included DIVISLABS, ADANIPORTS, and SUNPHARMA as top gainers, while EICHERMOT, M&M, and ULTRACEMCO were the leading losers. Key indicators, including Nifty PCR and INDIA VIX, reflected market dynamics. Looking ahead, the benchmark may consolidate with Nifty’s support at 21487 being a critical level, and aggressive upside targets at 22000 from a technical perspective.”
- January 03, 2024 08:46
Stock Market Live Today: Oil & Gas: Lower spot LNG prices improve outlook for gas utilities - Emkay Global
Spot LNG prices have corrected by over 30% in the past 1-2 months to USD11-12/mmbtu currently, as the ongoing winter season peaks, with no major disruptions and the near-to-medium term supply outlook looking comfortable, as per our checks. Major spot LNG plays in our coverage universe are Gujarat State Petronet (GSPL), Gujarat Gas (GUJGA) and Petronet LNG (PLNG), which tend to benefit from lower rates. GSPL’s volumes can see fillip from sectors like power, refinery & industries, while GUJGA’s spreads are also likely to improve (as propane remains steady in Jan’24). PLNG’s tolling volumes can see an uptick, with higher demand for spot gas. We, however, note that JKM futures currently seems to bottom out at USD11/mmbtu in this cycle and it would be difficult to estimate the extent of any further decline in spot prices. Oil price volatility also persists, with China outlook still unclear, which poses a risk to propane prices as well. We hence maintain REDUCE on GUJGA with TP of Rs440, on expensive valuations. We uphold our constructive view on GSPL (BUY, with TP of Rs335/sh), as upcoming tariff clarity is a key trigger and, given GSPL’s healthy capex, the actual cut could be sizably lower than our 30% assumption. We reiterate BUY on PLNG (TP: Rs245), wherein the QatarGas contract renewal (potentially under favorable terms) could be a material positive trigger
- January 03, 2024 08:45
Stock Market Live Today: Information Technology ER&D: Well poised for growth acceleration - Emkay Global
We expect pure play engineering research & development (ER&D) companies to benefit from the likely acceleration in ER&D spend, growing digitization, and rising share of sourcing. ER&D spend has a high correlation with industry cycles and is thus prone to macro factors in the short term. But many industries like Auto are undergoing significant technology transition/disruptions that are driving higher spends on ER&D—this would negate any near-term weakness in other segments due to macro factors. Developed economies are expected to face shortage of skilled talent which will drive sustainable opportunities and sourcing from the engineering talent-rich Indian market. Nifty IT index inched up ~8%/11% in the last 1M/3M, on hopes of higher rate cuts in USA in CY24. ER&D stocks also saw a similar/better upmove which may cap any near-term upside; however, improving medium-term growth outlook would support higher valuations, in our view. We initiate coverage on Cyient with a BUY recommendation and TP of Rs2,700/share, and on LTTS with a REDUCE and TP of Rs5,050/share
- January 03, 2024 08:28
Stock Market Live Today: Hotels Q3 - preview by Emkay Global FInancial Research
We expect Q3 to be another robust quarter for hotels, with 10-25% YoY revenue growth for our covered companies. We see the strongest growth for Chalet Hotels, which benefits from capacity expansion and ARR growth. Chalet will also see its margin increasing YoY on operating leverage benefit. Lemon Tree would benefit from the start of Aurika Mumbai. Indian Hotels is expected to see consolidated revenue growth of ~10% YoY, with RevPAR reporting ~11% YoY growth for domestic hotels. Occupancies and ADR remain elevated. Our TP for all three names has increased due to roll forward by a quarter and increased multiple amid continued strength in the industry. We maintain ADD on all three names, aided by supportive macros.
FTA picking up from below pre-COVID levels; domestic demand to stay strong
As per HVS Anarock, RevPAR growth was >27% YoY in October and >6% YoY in November. Though the hotel occupancy rate fell 600bps YoY in November, primarily due to Diwali (which was in October in CY22), underlying demand in the industry remained strong. Domestic air travel continues to exhibit strength with the number of passengers increasing 9% YoY in Nov-23 to 12.7mn. For Jan-Nov 2023, domestic air passenger travel increased 25% YoY. FTA increased 18% YoY in Sep-23 and was up 20% YoY in Oct-23. FTA in India, as of YTDCY23, still stands below pre-COVID levels by ~16%. However, tourist arrival is picking up on a YoY basis. This indicates further scope for growth in FTA, which can support demand for hotels. Moreover, ARR levels are expected to pick up in Q4FY24, as business travel again resumes, following the holiday season. Q4 would also have weddings and conferences, which would support demand.
Q3 preview: Chalet to deliver strong Q3; Lemon Tree to benefit from Aurika
Chalet: We expect a strong Q3 for Chalet with RevPAR registering growth in the high teens YoY. We expect strong revenue growth of >25% YoY (>17% QoQ) for Chalet, aided by (i) robust ADR growth and occupancy in existing properties; and (ii) property expansion. Moreover, we expect margins to improve 500bps YoY (450 bps QoQ) to 40.4% on operating leverage benefit. Chalet can continue to benefit as business travel picks up in Q4.
Lemon Tree: We expect revenue to increase 17.4% YoY/20.7% QoQ, supported by the start of Aurika Mumbai in Q3, though this can be a drag on occupancy. We expect EBITDA margin to decline 380bps YoY (>550bps QoQ) to 50.3% due to higher costs YoY. We remain positive on LTH’s earnings and margin trajectory, prompted by: i) the opening of Aurika, Mumbai Skycity, in Oct-2023; and ii) further addition in the managed and franchise portfolios.
IHCL: For IHCL, we expect ~10% YoY revenue growth in Q3FY24. We expect consolidated margins to be flat at 35.8% in Q3 (>37bps QoQ; >1100bps QoQ).
Our TP has increased due to roll forward of estimates by a quarter to December and an increase in EV/EBITDA multiple amid continued strength in the industry. We maintain ADD on all three names aided by supportive macros
- January 03, 2024 08:27
Stock Market Live Today: Prabhudas Lilladher on Building Materials
Building Materials - Praveen Sahay - Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd.
Oct-Dec’23 Earnings Preview – Margin expected to improve, healthy PAT
Building Material companies under our coverage universe are expected to report moderate to strong volume growth even after higher base. We anticipate healthy volume growth ~12% YoY in plastic pipe sector, while tiles and bathware sectors are likely to experience lower growth of 5-7% YoY. Further we also expect companies to register sales growth of 5.8% YoY, given correction in realizations in plastic pipe segment. With correction in RM prices and fuel expenses, we expect margins to improve YoY (+190bps YoY) along with EBITDA/PAT growth of 21.1%/28.9% YoY. We remain positive on the sector considering 1) buoyancy in real estate market, 2) Govt. focus on housing, sanitation and infrastructure, 3) improvement in agri. segment with normalization in RM prices, 4) pick-up in exports, and 5) increase in branded/large players market share.
- January 03, 2024 08:26
Stock Market Live Today: On course to achieve fiscal deficit target: Elara Securities
The Centre’s fiscal position is comfortable despite additional spending amid buoyant tax and non-tax revenue. Front loading of capital expenditure continues to yield much-needed fillip to growth. We expect the Centre to achieve its targeted fiscal deficit of 5.9% of GDP in FY24E and target 5.4% for FY25E. We see the government relaxing the fiscal glide path, to push the target of 4.5% (meant earlier for FY26E, ahead by a year).
Comfortable fiscal position; capex frontloading continues
The Centre’s fiscal deficit was reported at 50.7% of BE during April-Nov FY24 versus 58.9% of BE in FY23. Continued buoyancy in revenue collections, both tax and non-tax, despite higher revenue expenditure will allow the government to comfortably achieve the targeted fiscal deficit of 5.9% of GDP. The quality of expenditure remains healthy, with the government frontloading capital expenditure – 58.5% of BE in FY24 versus 59.6% of BE in FY23, up 30.98% YoY.
Overall revenue receipts grew by 20.87% YoY, outpacing the growth in total expenditure of 8.57% YoY during April-November FY24. Revenue expenditure growth remained modest at 3.5% YoY in April-November FY24, recording the slowest pace of growth in the past eight years as spending on subsidies accounted just 65% of the FY24BE, significantly narrower than 95% of FY23BE during April-November (due to subsuming of the Free Foodgrain Program into National Food Security Act).
Revenue expenditure growth pale; to pick pace in coming months
The Centre’s revenue expenditure growth eased to 3.6% YoY, the lowest since FY16 amid a sharp drop in subsidy spending. In the first eight months of the fiscal, the Centre spent INR 2.4tn on overall subsidies, which is down by 19% YoY. However, the Central government has recently presented the first batch of supplementary grants. The net cash outgo is pegged at INR 583.78bn in FY24. As per break-down of the net cash outgo, the government has sought an additional INR 133.5bn in cash for fertilizer subsidy, and INR 70.2bn as an additional amount for food subsidy on account of extension of PM-Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna (PMGKAY). With this additional expenditure, the government’s fertilizer subsidy for this year is now pegged at ~INR 1.88tn and food subsidy at INR 2.04tn. Apart from this, to cover the losses posted by oil marketing companies (OMCs) owing to domestic LPG operations (INR 75bn) and PM-Ujjwala Yojna, the Ministry of Petroleum is set to incur an additional INR 92bn expenditure.
Retain 5.9% fiscal deficit target
If the current trend of revenue is sustained, we see no fiscal slippages despite the expected shortfall in disinvestment revenue of INR 400bn. The disinvestment proceed shortfall would be offset by gains in non-tax revenue (+ 400bn) and higher tax revenue (INR 800 bn). Considering the additional cash outgo placed in First Supplementary Demand for Grants and likely additional expenditure in Second Supplementary Demand for Grants, we see the government comfortably meeting the fiscal deficit target of 5.9% of GDP amid higher-than-expected tax and non-tax revenue. We do not see the dynamics reversing despite likely second supplementary demand for grants.
- January 03, 2024 08:26
Stock Recommendations: HDFC Securities on ONGC (Downgrade to Reduce; Target: ₹216):
ONGC | Limited earnings growth prospects
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) stock rallied 40% and outperformed the Sensex by 21% in CY23YTD, as Brent crude price increased from USD 81/bbl at the beginning of CY23 to a high USD 96/bbl seen in Octoer 2023. However, going ahead we see limited upside to ONGC’s crude price realisation in the current environment of windfall tax (which has not allowed ONGC to earn more than USD 75/bbl since the levy of the tax on 1 July 2022), slowing global oil demand, strong non-OPEC+ oil production growth and increasing spare OPEC oil capacity. ONGC’s gas price realisation too is unlikely to change significantly, as APM gas price is frozen till March 2025 and 95% of ONGC’s gas sales fall under APM. We estimate the stock price factors ~USD 73/bbl oil price for FY25E. With limited earnings growth, we downgrade ONGC to REDUCE.
- January 03, 2024 08:25
Stock Market Live Today: Fund Houses Recommendations
MS on PNB Housing: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 970/sh (Positive)
MS on DMart: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 4471/sh (Positive)
Citi on M&M Fin: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 350/sh (Positive)
MOSL on M&M: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 2005/sh (Positive)
Citi on Federal Bank: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 170/sh (Positive)
Emkay on L&T FH: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 190/sh (Positive)
Nomura on Indusind Bank: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1700/sh (Positive)
Citi on India Electric Utilities: Focused stocks: NTPC and Power Grid (Positive)
Jefferies on Industrials: Key Picks: L&T, Siemens, Thermax and KEI Ind (Positive)
Citi on NBFC: Key Picks: L&T FH and Shriram Finance (Positive)
Nomura on M&M Fin: Maintain Reduce on Company, target price at Rs 230/sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on M&M Fin: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 295/sh (Neutral)
MS on M&M Fin: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 285/sh (Neutral)
MS on Federal Bank: Maintain Equal weight on Bank, target price at Rs 165/sh (Neutral)
Nomura on Federal Bank: Maintain Buy on Bank, target price at Rs 190/sh (Neutral)
Nomura on Bandhan Bank: Maintain Buy on Bank, target price at Rs 375/sh (Neutral)
Nomura on Yes Bank: Maintain Neutral on Bank, target price at Rs 16.5/sh (Neutral)
- January 03, 2024 08:25
Stock Market Live Today: Discretionary festival demand slows: HDFC Securities Analysts assess market mood
HDFC Securities analysts -Jay Gandhi, Institutional Research Analyst and Tanuj Pandia, Institutional Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
We recently interacted with numerous store managers and companies to assess the festive performance and demand in discretionary categories. Despite a promising start to the festive season, most categories (excluding jewellery and travel) seem to have hit the snooze button. Several factors contribute to this, including (1) the normalisation of ticket sizes and purchase frequencies, (2) weak footfalls (on a per sq foot basis), and (3) a trend towards downtrading. With a few exceptions, SSSG (especially for apparel and footwear) has ranged from -5 to 2%. Both retail and distribution channels continue to grapple with elevated inventory levels. This has led to (a) an early commencement of End of Season Sales (EoSS) by 2-3 weeks and (b) higher discount levels in the system. Consequently, margins are likely to be weak. While grocers continue to improve their GM portfolio, their apparel segment still needs fixing. On a positive note, the jewellery segment, courtesy the hand of Go(l)d, continues to perform well, led by robust wedding demand. However, ticket sizes have inched down.
Apparel, innerwear and footwear demand remains weak: Our interaction with key stakeholders/companies suggested that although the initial response in the festive season was healthy, demand took a beating from mid-Nov onwards in apparel, innerwear, and footwear. Sales densities were weak, with SSSG ranging from -5 to +2% by the third week of December. Ticket sizes have been normalising downwards as (1) articles per order declined and (2) a trend towards downtrading emerged. Purchase frequencies have dropped this fiscal (on a high base). In terms of sub-categories, Indian ethnic wear performance was good courtesy the festive/wedding season; however, menswear and women’s western wear, winter wear and innerwear continue to struggle. Note: there was some loss of sales in apparel and footwear during the World Cup days too. Expansion is likely to be measured in Q3. Likely relative outperformers in Q3FY24: (a) Trent (courtesy Zudio), (b) VMART (given a low base), and (c) Metro Brands.
Jewellery remains blessed by the hand of GO(L)D: Given the gold price tailwind (up 13% YoY till 20-Dec-23), most jewellery companies continue to do well in terms of growth. However, ticket sizes have inched down for the industry. Grammage (per store basis) continues to decline. Most companies have been aggressive in expanding YoY; hence growth rates are expected to be in the high-teens to mid-20% range. Note: area growth for Tanishq/Kalyan Jewellers/Senco Gold stands at 20/19/12% respectively YoY (H1FY24).
On inventory levels and margins: Inventory levels remain elevated in apparel/footwear/innerwear, both in retail and in distribution. Hence, most of the companies started an early EoSS (by 2-3 weeks), except Trent and Metro Brands, and the share of discounted sales remains high in the system. Given (1) moderating sales densities, (2) a higher share of discounted sales, and (3) sticky rental bills, margins are likely to be weak or contract in Q3. Jewellery margins are likely to be steady YoY.
Margin of safety missing: Most discretionary categories (ex-jewellery and travel) are staring at moderating growth, negative-to-flat SSSGs, and potential contraction in margins. Hence, we suspect the earnings downgrade cycle to continue. Add to that, the sector’s nosebleed valuations (universe trades at 57x Dec-25 P/adj. PBT), and we may be staring at a double-whammy of earnings/multiple derating. Likely relative outperformers in Q3: Titan, Trent, Metro Brands, VMART.
- January 03, 2024 08:08
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks that will see action today: January 3, 2024
Buzzing Stocks: Adani group stocks, MOIL, GVK Power, VST Industries, Hindustan Zinc, Asian Paints,Brigade Enterprises, Ind Renewable, UFlex, NIBE
- January 03, 2024 07:59
Stocks to Watch: Muthoot Finance plans to raise up to ₹1,000 crore through NCDs
- January 03, 2024 07:59
Stocks to Watch: NATCO Pharma has completed transition of DASH Pharmaceuticals into Natco Pharma U.S.A
- January 03, 2024 07:58
Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors: has supplied 100 electric buses to Assam State Transport Corporation
- January 03, 2024 07:58
Stocks to Watch: Hero Motocorp: has reported December vehicle sales of 3.93 lk units almost on expected lines
- January 03, 2024 07:58
Stocks to Watch: Easy Trip Planners: is planning to raise up to ₹1,000 crore through a preferential issue
- January 03, 2024 07:58
Stocks to Watch: Strides Pharma: Amansa Holding has picked up shares worth ₹119.87 crore in Strides Pharma Science
- January 03, 2024 07:58
Stocks to Watch: Sun Pharma: has acquired Israel’s Libra Merger
- January 03, 2024 07:58
Stocks to Watch: Gujarat Alkalies: has signed initial pact with Vedanta Aluminium for exploring opportunities in areas of caustic-chlorine, other allied businesses
- January 03, 2024 07:58
Stocks to Watch: Affle: plans to to buy 9.0 per cent stake in Explurger for ₹37.3 crore
- January 03, 2024 07:58
Stocks to Watch: Birlasoft: Company has appointed Manjunath Kygonahally as the CEO for Rest of the World (ROW) region
- January 03, 2024 07:58
Stocks to Watch: Bank of Maharashtra: Q3 Total business at Rs 4.35 lk cr Vs Rs 3.66 lk cr, up 19% YoY
- January 03, 2024 07:57
Stocks to Watch: Avenue Supermarts:* Double-digit growth in revenue for the third quarter of the current financial year, with the topline growing 17.2% year-on-year (YoY)
- January 03, 2024 07:57
Stocks to Watch: RVNL: Rail Vikas JV received LOA for Rs 123 cr order to redevelop Varkala Sivagiri railway station
- January 03, 2024 07:57
Stocks to Watch: Coal India: Company’s supplies at an all-time high volume of 98 million tonnes (mts) to non-regulated sector (NRS) till Dec FY24
- January 03, 2024 07:49
Stock Market Live Today: Today’s Key Results/Board Meetings: 03-Jan-24
ADANIPORTS
General
ADTYFRG
General
DHAMPURSUG
Buy Back of Shares
EXHICON
Preferential Issue of shares;Issue Of Warrants
FOODSIN
General
INDITALIA
General
PRISMX
General
PTCIL
General
SHAH
General
SHARDUL
Voluntary Delisting of Shares
CORF
Preferential Issue of shares;
General;Increase in Authorised Capital
SUKHJIT
Interim Dividend
TCCServices
Preferential Issue of shares;General03 Jan
- January 03, 2024 07:48
Stock Market Live Today: Shyam Metalics launches QIP at ₹576/share, aiming to raise ₹2,500 crore
Shyam Metalics, has launched QIP, Indicative price at Rs576 per share to raise about ₹2,500 crore; Floro price is comes at a discount of 10.4 per cent to Tuesday’s closing price
- January 03, 2024 07:45
Stock Market Live Today: Listing of New Securities Today
Listing of Equity Shares of Shri Balaji Valve Components Limited
81,60,000 Equity Shares @ 100/-…Market Lot 1200
Listing of new securities of Bharti Airtel Ltd
3152886 Equity shares of Rs. 5/- each issued at a premium of Rs. 513/- pursuant to conversion of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) of the Company.
Listing of Equity Shares of Manoj Ceramic Limited
83,34,000 Equity Shares @ 62/-…Market Lot 2,000 shares
\u0009
Listing of New Securities of Suzlon Energy Limited
12,56,891 Equity shares pursuant to conversion of partly paid shares to fully paid up of Rs. 2/- each issued on rights basis.
Listing of Equity Shares of HRH Next Services Limited (SME IPO)
9205438 Equity shares @ 36/-…Market lot 3,000 shares
Listing of Equity Shares of Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Limited (SME IPO)
18518520 Equity shares @ 55/-…Market lot 2,000 shares
- January 03, 2024 07:44
Stock Market Live Today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 03-Jan-2024
• BALRAMCHIN
• HINDCOPPER
• DELTACORP
• IEX
• SAIL
• ZEEL
- January 03, 2024 07:38
Stock Market Live Today: RBI plans to tighten dividend declaration criteria for banks
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to tighten the prudential requirements relating to capital adequacy and asset quality for the declaration of dividends by banks from the accounting year ended March 31, 2025 onwards.
However, banks could be given some leeway when it comes to the maximum dividend payout ratio (DPR), per the RBI’s draft circular on “Declaration of dividend by banks and remittance of profits to Head Office by foreign bank branches in India.”
- January 03, 2024 07:36
Stock Market Live Today: Banks hike FD rates ahead of Q4 to support credit growth, protect NIMs
Most of the large PSU banks and some private sector banks have raised interests on their term deposits to support credit growth, which is traditionally accelerated in the last quarter of the financial year, and protect their margins.
Over the last few weeks, lenders such as State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Punjab National Bank have hiked interest rates on domestic and/or NRI retail term deposits of less than ₹2 crore, by 10-75 bps, across various tenures.
Bank of Baroda was the outlier, raising rates by up to 125 bps. The PSU bank said that rate hikes are largely focused on shorter-term maturity buckets, especially those less than 1 year, to benefit shorter maturity depositors and help the bank manage its deposit portfolio.
- January 03, 2024 07:30
Stock Market Live Today: Sun Pharma acquires Israel’s Libra Merger
Drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has acquired 100 per cent shares of Libra Merger Ltd, a company incorporated in Israel.
This is Sun’s second buy in Israel, after Taro Pharma, a high-profile acquisition for the Indian drugmaker. Sun said the Libra acquisition was to facilitate consolidation of business in Israel.
- January 03, 2024 07:28
Stock Market Live Today: In charts. Nifty and Sensex: 5 indicators that present a bullish case for 2024
ICICI direct’s “Market Strategy 2024” report, citing robust corporate earnings growth, healthy GDP, and favourable commodity and likely rate cuts, lays out reasons to be optimistic on prospects for Indian markets in 2024. Here are five charts that bring out the various high growth indicators from their latest research report, supporting their outlook.
- January 03, 2024 07:26
Stock Market Live Today: Day trading guide for January 03, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- January 03, 2024 07:25
Stock Recommendations: Stock to buy today: EIH (₹265.55): BUY
The outlook is bullish for EIH. The stock surged about 6 per cent on Tuesday and closed on a strong note. This rise has taken the stock price above ₹255 – a key resistance. This level of ₹255 will now act as a strong resistance-turned-support level.
- January 03, 2024 07:24
Stock Market Live Today: Researchbytes Analyst’s Recent Interview as of 18:32 PM Tuesday 02 January 2024
Arihant Capital: Mileen Vasudeo, Sr Research Analyst
Views On Market And Stock Picks By Mileen Vasudeo Of Arihant Capital Markets
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKRdOnHwFFk
Maruti Suzuki: Shashank Srivastava, Chief General Manager - Marketing
Shashank Srivastava Of Maruti Suzuki On Auto Sales, Inventory And 2024 Outlook
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V73-oG-QGE0
Royal OrchHotel: CK Baljee, CMD
Royal Orchid: Growth Drivers For FY25 | Chender Baljee
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7xfF_UAnO9w
Rushil Decor: Rushil Thakkar, ED
Rushil Decor Receives BIS Certification; Biz Stability Strategies | Rushil Thakkar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aaccWcEpbeA
Medplus Health: G Madhukar Reddy, MD CEO
Implementing Better Control, IT Systems In Stores To Ensure Better Compliance: Medplus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BeP3UUmFX98
NLC Nalco India : Prasanna Motupalli, CMD
NLC India’s Renewables Foray: Key Targets | Prasanna Kumar Motupalli
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dObT3HgPc0Y
SBI: Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman
SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara Discusses The Outlook For The Banking Sector In 2024
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8D8JETePJRk
Techno Electric: PP Gupta, MD
Techno Electric Bags Orders Worth ?1,750 Cr | PP Gupta Discusses
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoAcHNhTt7Q
Ugro Capital: Shachindra Nath, Executive CMD
UGRO Capital On Track To Reach 10K Cr AUM?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xKaH_VEVxSk
Cello World: Gaurav Rathod, Joint Managing Director
Cello World: Key Triggers For Growth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MsY0U1JFwNU
Events today…
- January 03, 2024 07:23
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar - 03.01.2024
10.30 INDIA Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 55.9 versus Previous: 56.0)
20.30 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 47.2 versus Previous: 46.7)
20.30 U.S. Jolts Job Openings (Expected: 8.85M versus Previous: 8.73M)
00:30 U.S. FOMC Meeting Minutes
- January 03, 2024 07:22
Stock Market Live Today: Fund Flow Activity: 02 January 2024
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +1602.16
(10200.31 - 8598.15)
DII: NET SELL: -1959.04
(8695.68 - 10654.72)
- January 03, 2024 07:02
Stock Market Live Today: Asian markets retreat as US stocks witness downturn
Asian equities declined, mirroring the drop in US stocks, which witnessed a waning risk-on sentiment in Wall Street, particularly affecting prominent tech companies.
South Korea’s KOSPI index experienced a 1.71% or 45.63-point decline, opening at 2,624.18, while Australia’s index slid 1.19% or 90.80 points to 7,537 after nearing record highs in the previous session. Japan’s markets remained closed due to a holiday.
In the US, the S&P 500 concluded with a loss of 27 points (0.57%) at 4,742.83, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 245.41 points (1.63%) to 14,765.94. Conversely, the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up by 25.5 points (0.07%) to reach 37,715.04.
Meanwhile, oil prices retreated as investor sentiment moderated regarding potential rate cuts and alleviated concerns about disruptions in Red Sea supplies. Earlier, prices had surged approximately $2 per barrel after reported attacks on vessels by Houthi rebels and the alleged arrival of an Iranian warship on Monday.
US crude settled at $70.38 a barrel, down by $1.27, while Brent dropped $1.15 to settle at $75.89 a barrel.
Additionally, spot gold experienced a 0.2% decline, reaching $2,058.59 an ounce.
- January 03, 2024 07:01
Stock Market Live Today: S&P, Nasdaq begin 2024 with lower close as Apple, big tech weighs
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed the first trading session of 2024 lower, weighed by a fall in Apple shares after a broker downgrade and declines among other big-tech names triggered by a move higher by Treasury yields.
The lackluster session follows a year where Wall Street’s three major indexes notched double-digit gains on the back of optimism around artificial intelligence and stabilizing inflation. The S&P 500 ended last week within 1% of a record closing high reached in early 2022.
The S&P 500 lost 27 points, or 0.57%, to end at 4,742.83 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 245.41 points, or 1.63%, to 14,765.94. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.5 points, or 0.07%, to 37,715.04. - Reuters
Related Topics
