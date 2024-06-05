June 05, 2024 08:58

LTI Mindtree: Strategic Partnership with SAP to pioneer Digital Solutions for Complex Manufacturing

GPT Infra: Company bags order worth ₹547 cr from RVNL

Punjab National Bank: Company Board approves diluting 10% stake Canara HSBC Life Ins by listing it on NSE/BSE via IPO

CONCOR and Shipping Corp: Both companies have inked MoU to provide seamless end to end logistics solution

Wipro: Company in pact with Zscaler for AI-assisted decision support platform Wipro Cyber X-Ray

Infosys: Company collaborates with Japan-Based Nihon Chouzai to expand healthcare access in Japan

Jindal Stainless: Company completes acquisition of Evergreat International Investment, Singapore.

Shilpa Medicare: Arm filed application with USFDA for serum products.

IKIO Lighting: Commenced commercial production at the Factory Situated in Noida

Oil downstream stocks: Brent crude below $78/bbl-Lowest Since Februrary 2024

VPRPL: Company’s order book as on march 31 stands at about 47.17b rupees to be executed over next 24-36 months

Vodafone Idea: CARE Ratings revised rating assigned to long-term bank facilities to CARE BB+ from CARE B+ with outlook maintained as Stable

NLC India: Company to consider raising foreign currency loan of up to $600 million on June 10

VIP Ind: Company announced the resignation of Nisaba Godrej as Independent Director of the company on 03 June 2024.

Tata Motors: Board approves set up of wholly-owned subsidiary

Sun Pharma: Company submits marketing authorization application to EMA for approval of Nidlegy.

Ashok Leyland: Company launches ‘Sarathi Suraksha’ policy aimed at safeguarding driver community.

State Bank: Board meeting intimation for long term fund raising upto $3 bn

Filatex Fashions: Company Board will meet on 07 June 2024 to consider stock split of equity shares of the company from face value of Rs 5 to Re 1 per share.

Vakrangee: Company to acquire further 48.5% stake in Vortex Engineering.