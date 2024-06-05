Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 05 June 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- June 05, 2024 09:01
Stock market live updates: CLSA on election outcome
Indian equity markets led by Modi stocks had approached the national elections with a lot of conviction in the continuity of a strong BJP government. The election verdict of the BJP lacking a simple majority questions this conviction and raises doubts over a stable government and policy-making styles. These doubts openly question the notable premium of Indian equities versus history, compared to bonds, the near record premium of SMIDs and the recent re-rating of Modi stocks. Turning more defensive, we replace L&T with HCL Tech in CLSA’s India focus portfolio. Private banks, IT, insurance and commodities are our preferred sectors
- June 05, 2024 09:00
Stock market live updates: Bernstein on election outcome
We believe that continuity of power is a powerful enough narrative to support the economy. We also think that while some focus on subsidies at the expense of capex is likely, we do not see a material impact in the near term. Given what we see - our previous stance on the market holds good. This is about decent economic growth but a peaking of earnings growth, less room for upward revisions and somewhat rich valuations. Hence, we retain our view of high single-digit returns, with the Nifty target unchanged at 23,500. We see volatility to remain a feature given uncertainty on policy path. Financials remain our key OW, but we have selective picks across sectors. We remain UW SMIDs over large caps. From a very short-term perspective, we see the market sell-down as a bit extreme, leaving room for a modest rebound, with capex-linked stocks leading that.
Indian voters are great teachers. They have certainly surprised the politicians, exit pollsters and market watchers.
- June 05, 2024 08:58
Stock market live updates: Corporate events
LTI Mindtree: Strategic Partnership with SAP to pioneer Digital Solutions for Complex Manufacturing
GPT Infra: Company bags order worth ₹547 cr from RVNL
Punjab National Bank: Company Board approves diluting 10% stake Canara HSBC Life Ins by listing it on NSE/BSE via IPO
CONCOR and Shipping Corp: Both companies have inked MoU to provide seamless end to end logistics solution
Wipro: Company in pact with Zscaler for AI-assisted decision support platform Wipro Cyber X-Ray
Infosys: Company collaborates with Japan-Based Nihon Chouzai to expand healthcare access in Japan
Jindal Stainless: Company completes acquisition of Evergreat International Investment, Singapore.
Shilpa Medicare: Arm filed application with USFDA for serum products.
IKIO Lighting: Commenced commercial production at the Factory Situated in Noida
Oil downstream stocks: Brent crude below $78/bbl-Lowest Since Februrary 2024
VPRPL: Company’s order book as on march 31 stands at about 47.17b rupees to be executed over next 24-36 months
Vodafone Idea: CARE Ratings revised rating assigned to long-term bank facilities to CARE BB+ from CARE B+ with outlook maintained as Stable
NLC India: Company to consider raising foreign currency loan of up to $600 million on June 10
VIP Ind: Company announced the resignation of Nisaba Godrej as Independent Director of the company on 03 June 2024.
Tata Motors: Board approves set up of wholly-owned subsidiary
Sun Pharma: Company submits marketing authorization application to EMA for approval of Nidlegy.
Ashok Leyland: Company launches ‘Sarathi Suraksha’ policy aimed at safeguarding driver community.
State Bank: Board meeting intimation for long term fund raising upto $3 bn
NLC India: Company to consider raising foreign currency loan of up to $600 million on June 10.
Filatex Fashions: Company Board will meet on 07 June 2024 to consider stock split of equity shares of the company from face value of Rs 5 to Re 1 per share.
Vakrangee: Company to acquire further 48.5% stake in Vortex Engineering.
- June 05, 2024 08:47
Stock market live updates: Buzzing stocks. Stocks that will see action today: June 5, 2024
SJVN expects its under-construction 900 MW Arun-3 hydro-electric project in Nepal to start power generation from next year as nearly three-fourths of work has been completed, its chairman and managing director Sushil Sharma said on Tuesday. Read more
- June 05, 2024 08:15
Stock market live updates: Hindalco-owned Novelis postpones IPO
Aluminum products maker Novelis, owned by Kumar Mangalam Birla’s Hindalco Industries, on Tuesday postponed its initial public offering citing market conditions.
“Novelis will continue to evaluate the timing of the offering in the future,” it said in a statement, without giving further details. Read more
- June 05, 2024 08:07
Stock market live updates: Gift Nifty points to positive start for beaten-down domestic markets
A day after a drastic fall due to the unfavourable poll outcome, it appears domestic markets are likely to see a positive opening on Wednesday, suggest signals from trading at Gujarat Gift City. According to the indicator, Nifty could open with a gain of about 150 points (at 730 am), as Nifty futures in Gujarat Gift city is ruling at 22,035, as against Tuesday’s closing of 21,908. Read more
- June 05, 2024 08:00
Stock market live updates: Jefferies on the election outcome
The election outcome is a near-term derating event for the markets, with most impact on recent winners such as PSUs, select industrials, and Realty, along with impact to capital market proxy stocks. We trim weight in our model portfolio on SBI (-1ppt) & ONGC (-1.5ppt) in the PSU segment, Lodha (-2.3ppt) in Realty, 360 One (-2.5ppt) as a capital market proxy and Kajaria Ceramic (-1.6ppt) in industrials. Likelihood of welfare spending /populist announcements by the coalition govt. in the July budget, alongside forecast good monsoon rainfalls, favors the rural recovery theme. We add HUL (+2.5ppt), replace Tamo with M&M as rural proxies, and add Aavas as affordable housing play. We also add HDFC Bank (+2ppt) and bring Reliance to neutral as govt policy agnostic plays in our model portfolio.
- June 05, 2024 07:58
Stock market live updates: Nomura on the implications of the election results
Policy implications: The election outcome could result in some reorientation of spending towards revex from capex, however we do not foresee a dismissal of macro prudence. We do not expect any slip of the interim budget target of 5.1% of GDP, but if the government deems reflationary policies as a political necessity, then that could mean slower consolidation. Supply-side reforms are likely to continue, while factor market reforms will remain difficult. We do not expect material impact on monetary
policy.
•
Economic implications: Our assessment is that India’s economic fundamentals remain robust. Reforms in India have generally survived the test of politics, and we expect the government to continue the pace of governance and administrative reforms, leaving states to work around the more intractable reforms around land and labour. Hence, while near-term uncertainty is high and the political backdrop is slightly different, the broader direction of reforms, macros and the economy remain unchanged, in our view.
•
What’s next: The immediate focus is on government formation as well as political parleys between parties. News reports suggest the swearing-in ceremony could happen on 9 June. We believe the cabinet could have some new faces and our focus will be on the final budget, most likely in early July, to assess the policy direction. The first 125-day agenda of the new government will most likely focus on digitalization, infrastructure, industrialisation and governance related reforms
- June 05, 2024 07:14
Stock market live updates: Rupee plunges 45 paise to close at 83.59 against US dollar on election result day
The rupee tumbled 45 paise to close at 83.59 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday as the ruling BJP is unlikely to muster an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha elections. Read more
- June 05, 2024 07:13
Stock market live updates: SEBI forms panel for reviewing economic structure of clearing corporations
SEBI has formed an ad-hoc Committee under Usha Thorat, to review the ownership and economic structure of clearing corporations, and to suggest measures to ensure that clearing corporations function as resilient, independent, and neutral risk managers. Read more
- June 05, 2024 07:11
Stock market live updates: RIL to build global economic hub in Navi Mumbai
Reliance Industries is all set to build a global economic hub in Navi Mumbai, where it has secured sub-leases on about 3,750 acres of land for ₹13,400 crore. The lease is for a period of 43 years, and it follows a memorandum of understanding that the company had signed with the Maharashtra government back in 2018. Read more
- June 05, 2024 07:09
Stock market live updates: Today’s stock recommendation: Stock to sell today: Kajaria Ceramics (₹1,149.65) – SELL
- June 05, 2024 07:08
Stock market live updates: Economic Calendar – 05.06.2024
10:30 INDIA HSBC Service PMI (Expected: 61.4 versus Previous: 60.8)
14:00 U.K. Final Service PMI (Expected: 52.9 versus Previous: 52.9)
17:45 U.S. ADP Non-Farm Payroll (Expected: 173k versus Previous: 192K)
19:30 U.S. ISM Service PMI (Expected: 51.0 versus Previous: 49.4)
- June 05, 2024 07:07
Stock market live updates: Major US stocks result calendar 05.06.2024
Dollar Tree, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Retail)
Brown Forman Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Campbell Soup Company (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Thor Industries, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Automobile)
lululemon athletica inc. (Post market) (Sector- Textiles)
Smartsheet Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
- June 05, 2024 07:06
Stock market live updates: Adani Group stocks feel the heat of NDA’s poor show in polls
Adani group company stocks have been hammered amid the crash in the equity markets after the ruling NDA failed to live up to its own expectations of winning in 400 constituencies. Even though the BJP-led NDA will form the government in Centre for the third time in a row, it has to get the consent of alliance partners for pushing in reforms. Read more
- June 05, 2024 07:06
Stock market live updates: Jitters on policy continuity for PSU stocks
A long-drawn election process has come to a close and its most immediate impact has been on equity markets. But within sectors, it was PSUs that witnessed the highest declines in the day. In the last five years, these stocks gained from higher capital expenditure, logistics upgradation, defence spending and power infrastructure upgradation. With an overhang on policy continuity, these stocks shed around 20 per cent on Tuesday. Read more
- June 05, 2024 07:04
Stock market live updates: Weekly Rupee View: INR to stay volatile within a band
The rupee (INR) depreciated 0.46 per cent on Tuesday as it ended at 83.53 versus dollar (USD). This is the biggest intraday fall since February 6, 2023. As the election results came in, the market spooked, leading to a substantial sell-off. Not just rupee, but the domestic equity benchmark, Nifty 50, too, slumped nearly 6 per cent. Read more
- June 05, 2024 07:03
Stock market live updates: Market sees worst fall in four years as results shock
Indian financial markets went into a tizzy after the election results showed that Bharatiya Janata Party would have to rely on its partners to form a government, contrary to exit polls that had predicted a comfortable majority. Read more
- June 05, 2024 07:02
Stock market live updates: What next for the Nifty 50 and Nifty Bank index?
The General Election results proving to be contrary to market expectations kept the Indian stock markets highly volatile . by end of the day, the Nifty 50 and the Nifty Bank indices tumbled to close down by about 6 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively. Nifty has closed at 21,884.50 and Nifty Bank index at 46,928.60. Indeed, at a point the intraday fall in the indices were 9.3 per cent in Nifty and 10.6 per cent in the Nifty Bank index. Read more
- June 05, 2024 06:59
Stock market live updates: Tata Motors forms subsidiary for CV; TMFCL to merge with Tata Capital Ltd
Tata Motors announced the formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary for its commercial vehicle business. The owned subsidiary will be called TML Commercial Vehicle Ltd (TMLCVL). Read more
- June 05, 2024 06:58
Stock market live updates: RBI absorbs surplus liquidity aggregating ₹44,430 crore through two VRRR auctions
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday absorbed surplus liquidity aggregating ₹44,430 crore through two variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions of three days tenor. The aforementioned amount was deployed by banks even as the central bank was ready to absorb a total of ₹1-lakh crore (notified amount). Read more
- June 05, 2024 06:42
