- September 10, 2024 07:06
Stock market live updates today: Domestic markets to see positive opening
Domestic markets are expected to open on a flattish to positive note on Tuesday amid mixed signals from global markets Though the US markets closed on a strong note overnight, Asian stocks are mixed. In early deals on Tuesday, stocks in Tokyo and Australia inched up, while Korean stocks are down.
However, analysts expect a risk-on strategy to continue for domestic markets.
- September 10, 2024 06:53
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: Usha Martin (₹363.3)
The stock of Usha Martin, which was in a downtrend since July, seems to have turned the trend up. It was largely moving in a sideways trend over the last month. However, last week, it surpassed the resistance at ₹345. On Monday, too, the scrip managed to close above this level, indicating good buying interest. Read more
- September 10, 2024 06:50
Stock market live updates today: PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO opens today in ₹456-480 price band
The ₹1,100-crore initial public offering of PN Gadgil Jewellers opens today in the ₹456-480 price band. The Maharashtra-based company’s IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹850 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares to the tune of ₹250 crore by a promoter SVG Business Trust. The IPO closes on September 12.
Not less than 35 per cent of the net Issue is reserved for retails, while up to 50 per cent is reserved for QIBs, and the balance 15 per cent for NIIs. The issue’s lot size is 31 equity shares and in multiples of 31 equity shares thereafter.
- September 10, 2024 06:41
Stock market live updates today: BoB receives 2.8X subscription for its ₹5,000 cr infra bond issuance
Bank of Baroda on Monday said it has raised ₹5,000 crore via long-term 10-year infrastructure bonds at a coupon rate of 7.26 per cent.
- September 10, 2024 06:38
Stock market live updates today: Centre expands CCI’s deal scrutiny window via new ‘deal value threshold’ provision
The revamped merger control regime as envisaged under the Competition (Amendment) Act 2023 is now a reality with the Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) on Monday notifying several provisions in this regard to be effective from September 10.
The MCA has now overhauled the merger control regime in India by implementing the much-awaited ‘deal value threshold’ provision that would bring certain M&A deals within the scope of prior CCI approval.
Also, more accountability is now being statutorily demanded from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), which is now required to complete its merger review within 150 days as against the current timeline of 210 days.
- September 10, 2024 06:36
Stock market live updates today: GMR Group buys 10% stake in Delhi Airport, marking Fraport’s exit from India
GMR group is purchasing 10 per cent stake in Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) from German airport operator Fraport AG for around ₹1058 crore ($ 126 million).
- September 10, 2024 06:34
Stock market live updates today: SEBI aligns FVCI registration with that of FPIs
SEBI has harmonised the KYC and registration requirements of foreign venture capital investors (FVCI) with that of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). Read more
- September 10, 2024 06:32
Stock market live updates today: Suzlon wins 1,166 MW order from NTPC Green: A role model contract, says CEO
The contract that underpins the 1,166 MW order that Suzlon Energy received today from NTPC Green is a “role model contract”, says Jayaram Prasad Chalasani, CEO, Suzlon.
