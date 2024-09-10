September 10, 2024 06:38

The revamped merger control regime as envisaged under the Competition (Amendment) Act 2023 is now a reality with the Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) on Monday notifying several provisions in this regard to be effective from September 10.

The MCA has now overhauled the merger control regime in India by implementing the much-awaited ‘deal value threshold’ provision that would bring certain M&A deals within the scope of prior CCI approval.

Also, more accountability is now being statutorily demanded from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), which is now required to complete its merger review within 150 days as against the current timeline of 210 days.